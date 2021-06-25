Jail inmates help clean up X-rock, a popular climbing spot in Southwest Colorado

A cleanup crew led by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office has removed 12 bags of trash from the X-rock climbing area north of Durango city limits. X-rock is one of the most popular climbing areas near Durango. The trash, old bike frames, cabinetry and other refuse was found primarily south of the recreation area, said Chris Burke, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. The site was also hit by graffiti conveying racist, vulgar and antisemitic messages in late May or early June.