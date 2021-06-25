Cancel
‘Creation Stories’ Offers A Stylish Take On The Familiar Rock Biopic Formula [Tribeca Review]

By Kristy Puchko
theplaylist.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen attempting a biopic about a rock ‘n roll icon, there’s an inherent conflict of style and substance. Biopics are traditionally dramatic, yet glossy affairs that bring an air of prestige to every story, whether it’s the tale of a stuttering king, a cagey criminal, or the man who made McDonald’s an international chain. When it comes to encapsulating the decadence of the music industry, such pompous pretensions can hit all wrong. Shoving mold-breakers into the stodgy outlines of a biopic can result in losing the rebellious edge that made them such dazzling stars. (Looking at you, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”) Thankfully, the team behind “Creation Stories” aims to upend the conventional, delivering a bold biopic that’s frenetic energy captures the spirit of its hero, Scottish music producer Alan McGee.

theplaylist.net
