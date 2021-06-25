David Fincher Reteaming With ‘Mindhunter’ & ‘Mank’ DP Erik Messerschmidt For ‘The Killer’

While Zack Snyder has certainly had some big success making movies directly for the big screen in the past, it seems that he very much enjoyed his experience working with Netflix. His most recent movie, Army of the Dead, dropped on the platform back in mid-May and turned out to be one of the biggest new releases of the month, not only playing online, but also getting some theatrical distribution as well. Now it seems that success is at least in part motivating a continuation of the relationship between the filmmaker and the distributor, as it has been revealed that Snyder and Netflix are going to be working together again on Rebel Moon, the director's next film.