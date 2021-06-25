David Fincher Reteaming With ‘Mindhunter’ & ‘Mank’ DP Erik Messerschmidt For ‘The Killer’
Back in February, it was reported David Fincher was set to adapt the graphic novel series, “The Killer,” into a new feature film with Michael Fassbender attached to star. Since then, film fans have been waiting anxiously for some sort of confirmation the film is happening, as the report also claimed the filmmaker was hoping to begin filming this year. Well, we have good news—Fincher has been spotted in the wild and his “Mank” cinematographer has confirmed the film is moving forward… and soon.theplaylist.net