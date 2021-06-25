Cancel
James Cameron Regrets Being A “Tinpot Dictator” On Set & Strives To Be More Like Ron Howard

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how you look at it, James Cameron is one of the biggest filmmakers working today. Though he doesn’t make films every couple of years, when he does release a feature, it is always an event and often shatters box office records. But in his new series of MasterClass videos (via /Film), the filmmaker admits that he could be a better director, specifically when it comes to his on-set behavior.

