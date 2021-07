Here at Only In Kentucky, we wear our hearts on our sleeve. We love everything about the Bluegrass State, from its natural beauty and historic attractions, to each and every one of the restaurants and retailers who call Kentucky home. In Maysville, there’s a market where you can shop from dozens of small businesses, to really show your local love! Local Kentucky 68 is your one-stop-shop for all things local in Kentucky, where you’ll find art, apparel, wares, and items you literally can’t find anywhere else!