AMC Orders ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series As First Of A Potential Anne Rice TV Franchise
When it comes to Hollywood studios, they’re pretty easy to read, most of the time, when it comes to decision-making. There are keywords that everyone knows excites executives more than others. One of those words is “franchise.” Another phrase is “established intellectual property.” So, when you combine them into a potential franchise based on the established IP of author Anne Rice, you get an immediate one-season order for a new “Interview with the Vampire” series on AMC.theplaylist.net