AMC Orders ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series As First Of A Potential Anne Rice TV Franchise

It’s being reported that the showrunner of the upcoming Halo live-action TV series will depart the production at the end of its first season. That’s according to Variety, who say that Steven Kane will stay on for the remainder of the ongoing post-production process. However, he will not return to the role should the series be picked up for a second season. According to the report, Kane would like to return to the US for “personal reasons” after spending the last two years in Budapest, where the show was filmed.