AMC Orders ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series As First Of A Potential Anne Rice TV Franchise

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Hollywood studios, they’re pretty easy to read, most of the time, when it comes to decision-making. There are keywords that everyone knows excites executives more than others. One of those words is “franchise.” Another phrase is “established intellectual property.” So, when you combine them into a potential franchise based on the established IP of author Anne Rice, you get an immediate one-season order for a new “Interview with the Vampire” series on AMC.

