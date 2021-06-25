Cancel
‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer Gives Golden Age Musicals New Life

By Brynne Ramella
theplaylist.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the project earlier this year, Apple has finally begun to release more information on “Schmigadoon!” The musical comedy will officially make its Apple TV+ debut in July. The newest trailer has given fans a little taste of what they can expect. “Schmigadoon!” follows a couple, played by Cecily...

theplaylist.net
Related
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
Theater & Dance/Film

‘Schmigadoon!’ Director Barry Sonnenfeld on His Favorite Song and Dance Number in the New Musical Comedy Series [Interview]

In the opening minutes of the forthcoming AppleTV+ series Schmigadoon!, New York City residents Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) find themselves lost in the woods on a camping trip. But just like the protagonists of the 1954 MGM movie Brigadoon, they suddenly stumble into a mystical town that seems to appear out of nowhere. Melissa and Josh quickly realize that they’re trapped in this town – one in which the residents break out into elaborate song and dance numbers as if they were characters in classic Hollywood musicals of old. The couple can’t escape until they find true love…so it’s unfortunate that their relationship is on the rocks.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Trailer for “Jellystone!” Gives Yogi Bear and Friends a New Look

This is definitely a different look for Yogi Bear and pretty much every last character that was a part of the Hanna-Barbera lineup at one time since Jellystone appears to be bringing the majority of them back for one big, crazy-looking thrill ride that is bound to make a lot of older fans drop their jaw and wonder what in the heck is going on. To be honest this looks more like something that came from Cartoon Network and has employed someone who worked on something Ed, Edd & Eddy years ago than something that would be released today. But as one continues to navigate the upcoming and current world of animation it’s easy to think that back in the day our parents and grandparents might have had similar views about our cartoons. The fact is that the Yogi Bear that a lot of us grew up with has changed, as have a lot of the other cartoons, but it would appear that things are taking an even loonier twist this time around as Jellystone is going to play host to every possible cartoon that we can remember from the Hanna-Barbera lineup and Yogi and Boo-Boo will be bringing Cindy Bear back as well.
MusicVariety

‘Schmigadoon!’ Borrows Ably from Musical Theater, but Can’t Find Itself: TV Review

Your inclination towards “Schmigadoon!,” at least in its early going, will likely be determined by your reaction to its title. If you think it’s a clever, charming wink to “Brigadoon” — the Lerner and Loewe musical about an enchanted village, don’t you know? — then you may very well be along for the ride from the first moment. If, like this critic, you think there’s something ineffably cringey about it, with a bit too much effort contained within that exclamation point: Well, you may not find yourself on the wavelength of a show defined by its strenuousness.
MoviesA.V. Club

Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! offers grand musical numbers but squanders its cast

There’s a duality to splashy Broadway-style musicals that garner almost equal shares of love and hate. For many, musicals are universes where conflicts arise and conclude with enviable ease, and sweeping melodies are conduits for otherwise complex expression. Whether the story ends with hope or tragedy, impactful musicals have the ability to emotionally rock audiences and offer worlds where one can truly escape or feel inspired. That said, there’s also a very vocal population that will attest, sometimes fairly, to the genre’s inherent absurdity. After all, where else can predictable character archetypes reign and large groups of strangers digress into coordinated dance troupes who sing through their issues? Even the biggest Broadway devotee can set aside their love for a moment to recognize when something is ripe for parody.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer: Jason Mamoa Is Out For Justice In Netflix Actioner On August 20

With his Khal Drogo days well behind him and “Aquaman 2” not coming until 2022, it’s time for Jason Momoa to start building out his resume. The actor arguably already has, but Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune” still doesn’t come out in theaters and HBO Max until October 1, and “See,” his AppleTV+ show, is on hiatus due to COVID despite being renewed for a second season.
Entertainmenttheplaylist.net

‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Trailer: Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Come Together For A New Hulu Music Doc Series

You know living legend Paul McCartney, former founding member of The Beatles and overall pop songwriting genius and icon. And you probably know or have heard of Rick Rubin, the famed extremely eclectic music producer behind classic albums by Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, LL Cool J, RUN-DMC, The Beastie Boys, Slayer, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay-Z, and more. But do you listen to Rubin’s terrific deep-dive music podcast Broken Record, where you truly get to know the zen producer intimately and begin to understand why he is such an in-demand collaborator and artist? Rubin is gentle, soulful, seemingly a kind of quiet diving rod that leads his artists to genius hits and success and his pacific, easy-to-work-with vibe really comes across in his podcast conversations. Rubin coaxes good stories out of legendary musicians, just like he coaxes their best work out of them (recent episodes featuring Brian Eno, and Daniel Lanois, we can’t recommend enough).
MoviesFairfax Times

Couch Theater

“Monsters at Work” -- Ever wondered what becomes of graduates of Monsters University? Like many of us, recent grad Tylor Tuskmon finds out the work world isn’t always what we anticipate. Starting his new job as a mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. facilities team, he finds that instead of scares, it’s laughter they’re after. This animated series sees the return of familiar “Monsters, Inc.” characters Sulley and Mike, along with a host of new ones, including Val (voiced by Mindy Kaling) and Fritz (Henry Winkler). Four weekly episodes begin airing July 7. (Disney+)
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV & VideosTwin Falls Times-News

Worth Watching: ‘Atypical’ Final Season, ‘Leverage’ Returns, ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Gloria Estefan’s Musical Heritage

The beloved Netflix comedy Atypical delivers its final aspirational season. New capers await the Leverage crew as the former TNT series returns for Redemption on IMDb TV. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gives back to his aunt in the premiere of CBS’ feel-good Secret Celebrity Renovation. A Great Performances special follows Gloria Estefan on a global exploration of her musical roots.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Get Wowed by Anything Goes Star Sutton Foster Singing and Tapping Ahead of London Bow

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Tony winner Sutton Foster appeared on BBC's The One Show to deliver a performance of the Anything Goes title number. As previously reported, Foster will reprise her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the London revival of Anything Goes this summer. She replaces the previously announced Megan Mullally, who exited the production due to injury. Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, will play London's Barbican Theatre from July 23 through October 17. Enjoy the performance below!

