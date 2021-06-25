‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer Gives Golden Age Musicals New Life

This is definitely a different look for Yogi Bear and pretty much every last character that was a part of the Hanna-Barbera lineup at one time since Jellystone appears to be bringing the majority of them back for one big, crazy-looking thrill ride that is bound to make a lot of older fans drop their jaw and wonder what in the heck is going on. To be honest this looks more like something that came from Cartoon Network and has employed someone who worked on something Ed, Edd & Eddy years ago than something that would be released today. But as one continues to navigate the upcoming and current world of animation it’s easy to think that back in the day our parents and grandparents might have had similar views about our cartoons. The fact is that the Yogi Bear that a lot of us grew up with has changed, as have a lot of the other cartoons, but it would appear that things are taking an even loonier twist this time around as Jellystone is going to play host to every possible cartoon that we can remember from the Hanna-Barbera lineup and Yogi and Boo-Boo will be bringing Cindy Bear back as well.