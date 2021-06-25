Detroit Public Theatre Announces Permanent Location in Midtown

Award-winning theatre publicly launches $5 million capital campaign. Six years in the making, a dream is becoming a reality. Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) is establishing its own home in the heart of Midtown, Detroit’s cultural district, further securing its position as a fixture in Detroit’s cultural community. The local theatre with national significance has publicly launched a $5 million comprehensive campaign to build a new performing arts hub, with the adaptive reuse of a building at 3960 Third Avenue, originally built in 1919. The campaign coincides with the young theatre’s remarkable feat: the announcement of its first commissioned play heading to Broadway (in spring 2022).