Travis Scott is one of the biggest hip-hop stars on the planet, a creative force to be reckoned with who also happens to look really damn good in the clothes he wears. He's a natural fit for pretty much any fashion house looking to ramp up the excitement around its wares by combining cool points with a celebrity. In fact, Scott was the face of the collab between Dior and Air Jordan when the capsule collection sent the entire internet into a tizzy last year. But Scott isn't just the guy who wears the cool shit; he's also the guy who makes it.