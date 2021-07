Nathan "NBK" Schmitt announced his intentions to switch from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Valorant on his Twitter Tuesday. The announcement by the legendary CS:GO pro continues the trend we've seen with former CS:GO players making their way to Valorant, which is still growing both in popularity among its player base and from an esports perspective. While what organization NBK lands with has yet to be revealed, it's stunning to see such an icon for CS:GO make the major switch, but with popular figures like Ethan "Ethan" Arnold and Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan making the same jump, it speaks volumes about how professional players are examining the current state of both CS:GO and Valorant.