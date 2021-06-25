Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Ben Powers with Developing Lafayette Speaks on Downtown Development

By Carter Simoneaux
kadn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE - Social media was ablaze this week after the announcement that two multi-use high rise towers are coming to Downtown Lafayette next to the Federal Courthouse. While many are excited about the potential money this will bring in to the Hub City, others are turned off by it's modern look, among other things. Ben Powers with Developing Lafyette joins News15 Today to discuss the project and give his take on the hot takes on social media.

www.kadn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Powers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette Social#The Federal Courthouse#News15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy