Ben Powers with Developing Lafayette Speaks on Downtown Development
LAFAYETTE - Social media was ablaze this week after the announcement that two multi-use high rise towers are coming to Downtown Lafayette next to the Federal Courthouse. While many are excited about the potential money this will bring in to the Hub City, others are turned off by it's modern look, among other things. Ben Powers with Developing Lafyette joins News15 Today to discuss the project and give his take on the hot takes on social media.www.kadn.com