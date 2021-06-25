Apple’s car obsession is all about taking eyes off the road

A rather large majority of the public also reckons they are above-average drivers. I'm one of them. I'm a truck driver in the UK who does 2,000+ miles a week and have done that for over 25 years accident free. My 44 tonne truck has several of the things that will be on autonomous cars and has done since 2014. The new generation of trucks is suffering the same issues as those in 2014 - things like randomly deciding to slam on the brakes for a non-existing collision it thinks there's going to be as I pass under a bridge on a completely empty motorway at 2am in the morning, or slamming on the brakes because it thinks that I'm going to drive into a car stopped in a central reservation for a right turn on a left hand bend. Then there are other times when someone has pulled out in front of me and it's failed to react at all.