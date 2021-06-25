Jo Ann Jaacks: Getting to know you

After living in my new apartment for a couple months, I decided to have a get-together with friends and my next-door neighbors. When I first moved to Litchfield 21 years ago, I did the same thing — invited my Connecticut relatives and the previous tenants to our new home with an open house. And when we downsized to a smaller house in Northfield, I invited family and church members and everyone on our road for a revolving open house. It’s an easy way to get to know people in your new surroundings and fun to throw a party.