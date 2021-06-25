Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Watch: Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Reflects On Al Horford’s Impact In His First Season As Coach

By Nick Crain
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 16 days ago

It’s not easy being a first year head coach in the NBA, especially when you’re the youngest in the entire league with that title. For Mark Daigneault with the Thunder last season, he rose above expectations and had a highly-successful year one.

After the 2020-21 season came to a close, Daigneault gave credit to Al Horford for his help in making it so smooth. While it was certainly a challenge, having a veteran like Horford in the locker room makes things much easier as a young coach.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
24
Followers
176
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Nets could pursue Al Horford if he is bought out

Last season was enough to show that another big man who can spread the floor is needed in Brooklyn. Blake Griffin in particular showed just how effective he can be from behind the arc when he shot 41 percent from downtown in that Nets-Bucks series. Unfortunately, DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton are unable to spread the floor for Brooklyn. Recently, there has been speculation that if the Boston Celtics buy out Al Horford’s contract that the Nets will pursue him per Net Income of NetsDaily.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford returns with unfinished business

In a perfect world, the Boston Celtics and Al Horford would have never parted ways during the 2019 off season. The grass, as it turns out, was not greener on the other side for either party. Thanks to the first major move of the “Brad Stevens: General manager” era, Horford and the Boston Celtics have a chance to re-ignite their relationship.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Why The Boston Celtics Are Okay With Receiving An Older Al Horford

Nostalgia is a powerful drug. Boston Celtics fans have fond memories of Al Horford thanks to his first go-around with the team but they should temper their expectations. The Al Horford returning to the team this upcoming season will be a rather different player. Horford’s now 35 years old and has had disappointing stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder under his belt. What can we expect from the aging big man during his second stint with the team?
NBAMetroWest Daily News

Al Horford happy to be back with Boston Celtics

Al Horford firmly believes in second chances. It’s exactly what the veteran big man is getting in his return to the Boston Celtics. Horford couldn’t be happier about the reunion also as the Celtics acquired Horford along with Moses Brown in a trade last week for Kemba Walker and the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s draft.
NBAchatsports.com

What to expect from Al Horford during his second stint with the Celtics

New Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens’ first major move brought back old friend Al Horford in exchange for Kemba Walker and a first round pick. The trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder also brought back young center Moses Brown and the two teams exchanged second round picks. With all of the moving parts laid out, and the dust finally settled, what can Celtics fans expect in Horford’s second go-around with the C’s?
NBAart19.com

Exclusive interviews with Ime Udoka, Brad Stevens, and Al Horford

The Celtics Talk podcast from NBC Sports Boston is hosted by Insider Chris Forsberg. Guests include players, coaches, management and media members from around the NBA. New episodes drop every week. Chris Forsberg, Brian Scalabrine, and Abby Chin sit down for exclusive 1-on-1’s with Ime Udoka and Brad Stevens. Later,...
NBANBC Sports

Al Horford's veteran leadership could be an X-factor for C's

Al Horford is three seasons removed from his last All-Star appearance and turned 35 last month. He played just 28 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. But the veteran big man still can play a key role in the Boston Celtics' turnaround this season. Horford is back in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford should not play power forward

The Boston Celtics have five centers on their roster. By trading for Al Horford and Moses Brown, they now have a log jam at that position. Robert Williams emerged as the top center on the roster last season, but with Horford back in town, there’s a real argument as to who the starter will be.
NBACelticsBlog

Al Horford, not Robert Williams, should be the primary big

Assembling an NBA lineup is like a 1000-piece puzzle. There’s a lot of different pieces to put together, and sometimes a piece that looks like a perfect fit is just millimeters off from being the right piece. Painstakingly suffering through mashing wrong pieces together can wear down even the most...
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Agrees With Michael Jordan, Says He Couldn't Stand Isiah Thomas: "He Would Be Smiling All In Your Face Acting Like He’s Your Friend And Stuff, Taking The Biggest Cheap Shots Ever"

Isiah Thomas is one of the most controversial basketball players of all time. He was the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons leader, earning a bad reputation around the league with their questionable style of play. Recently, Reggie Miller talked about Zeke and his personality on the court, agreeing with his nemesis...
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Land Starting PG in Insider's 3-Team Trade Proposal

Few things are more certain than the Chicago Bulls need to bring in a point guard this summer, with Coby White recently injured and Tomas Satoransky the only other option. Devon Dotson will be entering his second year after very limited playing time in his first, and Ryan Arcidiacano has a $3-million team option that has yet to be exercised or declined.
NBAthespun.com

2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kemba Walker Trade

The Boston Celtics made the first big blockbuster trade of 2021, sending All-Star guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was largely a salary dump for Boston. But one NBA insider believes that Walker could get moved again to one of two teams. On Thursday’s edition of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy