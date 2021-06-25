Watch: Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Reflects On Al Horford’s Impact In His First Season As Coach

It’s not easy being a first year head coach in the NBA, especially when you’re the youngest in the entire league with that title. For Mark Daigneault with the Thunder last season, he rose above expectations and had a highly-successful year one.

After the 2020-21 season came to a close, Daigneault gave credit to Al Horford for his help in making it so smooth. While it was certainly a challenge, having a veteran like Horford in the locker room makes things much easier as a young coach.