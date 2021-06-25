Cancel
Basketball

“Zero Dark 23” Makes A Return On The Nike LeBron 18 Low

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the unique circumstances that shaped the NBA Playoffs season last year, LeBron James made it a tradition to power down his social media to bring his “A” game onto the hardwood. Although this “Zero Dark 23” ritual is retired and King James isn’t currently in the Playoffs, the practice did have a decent run. It initiated in 2013 and LeBron had made it to six consecutive NBA Finals since. Additionally, a triple-black Nike LeBron would drop annually as an ode to the routine. The sneaker releases continue with yet another Nike LeBron 18 Low “Zero Dark 23” in spite of it all.

sneakernews.com
Lebron James
#Nike Basketball#Nba Playoffs#Sneaker#Nba Finals#Air
