“Zero Dark 23” Makes A Return On The Nike LeBron 18 Low

Diana Taurasi is one of the best players in the history of women's basketball and over the years, she has been able to stack up countless accolades while being an inspiration to basketball players all around the globe. She has been known for enjoying various different types of footwear, and throughout the last few years, she has worn quite a few LeBron shoes. In fact, Taurasi will now get to be in Space Jam: A New Legacy and to celebrate this appearance, she is getting her very own Nike LeBron 18 colorway.