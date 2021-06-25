Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

All of the 4th of July Fireworks Displays In Western Colorado

By Zane Mathews
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fourth of July holiday is upon us, and for many people that means the thrill and glory of big fireworks displays. In 2020, most public fireworks displays were canceled because of the pandemic. This year, several community fireworks shows have been canceled because of the extremely dry conditions across the state. However, there are a number of communities, including Grand Junction that are moving forward with fireworks displays.

95rockfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Weather#Firework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Take A Drive On America’s Highest Paved Road, Located In Colorado

The list of road trips on my list has grown exponentially since moving to Colorado almost a year ago and I think this is next on my to-do's, the Mount Evans Scenic Byway. As of June, it's been reopened after being closed for the past few years and after hearing about it I was pretty impressed. Then, I dug a little deeper and checked out a bunch of pictures, videos and even looked at its history.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Rare Two-Colored Squirrel Spotted in Colorado

It was just a few weeks ago that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared a rare sighting of a melanistic fox in Cañon City. Instead of having reddish-brown fur, the fox had a totally black coat. This week, CPW shared another melanistic animal spotted in Colorado. This time, it was...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

Colorado is now home to its first wolf litter since the 1940s. Now even more wolf pups have been spotted in Colorado's first wolf litter since the 1940s. Just a month ago Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted something that would make history - Colorado's very first wolf litter since the 1940s. They originally spotted three wolf pups between June 4 and June 8. The pups were seen with two other collared wolves from about two miles away.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Condé Nast Calls this Larimer Location the Best State Park in Colorado

The luxury and lifestyle travel company, Condé Nast, recently published what they consider to be the best state parks throughout the country. There are more than 10,000 state parks in the U.S., each boasting beautiful sights and unique features of its own. From waterfalls to wildlife, state parks are definitely worth the visit and are oftentimes much less crowded than nearby national parks.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

These Photos Show Grand Junction’s Drastic Change in a Few Short Years

Grand Junction is growing, there's no doubt about that. These photos from 2008 to now show just how much our small town has changed in a few short years. If you are a life-long resident of Grand Junction, you have seen tons of changes over the years including businesses that come and go, as well as the streets we drive on from point A to point B. But, even people who have been in Grand Junction for just a short time have witnessed many changes over the past year.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

A List of the Most Beautiful Places in Colorado, According to You

There's an overwhelming amount of beauty in Colorado, from mountains to waterfalls. Here's a list of the most beautiful places in Colorado, according to you. We asked you to name the most beautiful place in Colorado and your answers did not disappoint. Your responses ranged from places on the Western Slope to the top of mountains. Below is a list of the most beautiful places in Colorado.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Has Second-Most Pet Adoptions in the United States

It's no surprise that Colorado is a dog-friendly state. Our lifestyle has us playing outside often, and we're allowed to bring our four-legged friends to breweries and offices, too. But did you know that Colorado has a 110 percent adoption average? According to a study done by Honest Paws, that means more animals are adopted that brought into shelters in a given year — which my brain is still trying to comprehend.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

An Open Letter To Drivers Using Roundabouts In Colorado

I've lived in Colorado for almost a year now and let me start off by saying how happy and grateful I am for calling this state home. The people have been outstanding to me and my family and have welcomed us with open arms and kindness. The scenery and sunsets have been second to none and I've been on some of the best hiking adventures in my life.
Loveland, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Loveland’s Buckhorn Ranch for Sale for $11 Million

Head north on Buckhorn road just north of Masonville and you will find the Buckhorn Ranch. Buckhorn Ranch was built in 2008 on 531 acres of land and has been on Realtor for approximately a month. This six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home has a total of 10,699 square feet of living space...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Disgraced Colorado Bar Owner Out + New Edgy Bar In

The disgraced former owner of a horror-themed bar in Denver has officially closed the doors and stepped down following a slew of accusations of sexual harassment from female employees. The bar, simply called 'Horror Bar,' was located at 5126 East Colfax Avenue in Denver and unfortunately existed for roughly three...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

5 Myths About Colorado Some Natives Even Believe

From The Stanley Hotel's alleged paranormal activity to Denver International Airport's reported ties to the Illuminati, Colorado is no stranger to mysteries. But while some might scoff at the Centennial State's conspiracy theories, there are a few urban legends that residents just can't seem to shake — in fact, even some natives believe them.
PoliticsPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

How Red Rocks ALMOST Became a Mount Rushmore and a Sphinx

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an icon in itself; a place beloved by Coloradans and live music fans from all over the world alike. But, it could have looked a lot different than the venue we know today had some people gotten their way over the years. And I'll speak for most of us when I say that it's probably a good thing the rock formation was left.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Escape Colorado’s Hot Summer Temps at These Cool Locations

What do you do when the temperatures soar in Colorado? Stay inside in the cool air? That's no fun. Escape to one of these cool Colorado locations. During the dog days of summer in Colorado, temperatures around the state can exceed 100-degrees Fahrenheit. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Colorado was 114-degrees in Las Animas on July 13, 1933.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Hiker Dies After Fall on Colorado’s Mount Sneffels

I have yet to scale one of these famous 14ers of Colorado but this one is definitely on my list but after this tragic incident, I may put it on the back burner for a bit. According to Ouray News, rescue crews reached and rescued a climber who died while descending Mt Sneffels over Fourth of July weekend.

Comments / 1

Community Policy