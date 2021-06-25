All of the 4th of July Fireworks Displays In Western Colorado
The Fourth of July holiday is upon us, and for many people that means the thrill and glory of big fireworks displays. In 2020, most public fireworks displays were canceled because of the pandemic. This year, several community fireworks shows have been canceled because of the extremely dry conditions across the state. However, there are a number of communities, including Grand Junction that are moving forward with fireworks displays.95rockfm.com