2021 ACC Positional Group Rankings: Running Backs

As part of our summer ACC rankings series, in addition to the more fun categories (stadiums, uniforms, etc.), we’ll also be ranking each position group for every ACC team. This exercise provides an excellent opportunity to take stock of not only BC’s talent and depth at each position but also compare to the rest of the conference. At the end of this series, we should see how each team stacks up against each other and predict how each team will finish. One note before we begin: this process will take all players into account, not just the starters. At certain positions, depth is arguably just as important as talent. Last time, we ranked the quarterbacks, and unshockingly, Clemson came out on top; but BC was only two spots behind them. So let’s get into it!

Starter or presumed starter in italics

14. Virginia: Wayne Taulapapa, Ronnie Walker Jr., Mike Hollins, Chris Barfield, Amaad Foston

We kick off with the Virginia Cavaliers. For many seasons, Virginia has relied on its quarterbacks to produce in the running game. This season will be no different. Wayne Taulapapa is the returning starter for the Cavaliers, making this his third year. However, he has only averaged 39.5 yards per game the previous two seasons. After two years at Indiana, Ronnie Walker Jr. returns to his home state; he played in 22 games but only earned 59 carries for 221 yards.

Sophomore Mike Hollins opted out of the season, while freshman Chris Barfield redshirted. Finally, Amaad Foston enters the program as a three-star recruit who might get some touches if the running game needs a spark. As previously mentioned, Virginia relies heavily on its quarterbacks in the running game, and all three finished among the top five leading rushers on the team last year. But the running back room in isolation leaves a lot to be desired.

13. Syracuse: Sean Tucker, Jarveon Howard, Abdul Adams, Cooper Lutz, David Obeng-Agyapong

The Orange barely make it out of the bottom spot again, thanks to the return of two opt-outs from the 2020 season. Jarveon Howard and Abdul Adams are back, but they’ll be fighting with Sean Tucker, who seized the starting job in 2020 and performed pretty well on a terrible team. Tucker led ACC freshman running backs in yards per game and finished with the tenth most rushing yards among all running backs. Howard is a big, thumper-type running back who played a lot in 2018 and 2019 as the short-yardage running back. Adams is a former Oklahoma transfer with elite speed who can contribute in the running and the passing game.

After not playing at all for two years, Cooper Lutz converted from wide receiver last year due to opt-outs and injuries and performed decently well. David Obeng-Agyapong is a true freshman walk-on who most likely won’t see the field. Dino Babers brought in some new offensive linemen that hopefully can give the line some juice. For Babers to keep his job, they’ll need to help pave the way for these running backs to take some pressure off the quarterback(s). There are some exciting players in this diverse backfield, and their collective ceiling is relatively high. But lots of things need to go right for them to reach it, which seems unlikely.

12. Duke: Mataeo Durant, Jordan Waters, Jaylen Coleman, Nate Kyei-Donkor, Trent Davis, Jaquez Moore, Grissim Anderson, Scott Boylan

Thanks to their starter, Duke jumps up a few spots. But after that, it’s a sharp decline. BC fans will remember Mataeo Durant for scoring the Blue Devils’ one touchdown in the season opener. Durant played exceptionally well on an abysmal offense last year, leading the team in yards from scrimmage by a wide margin; he looks to have the starting gig locked up. However, there isn’t much talent or experience behind him. Jordan Waters will probably back Durant up, but in 15 career games, he only has 19 carries for 100 yards (70 of which came on one carry).

Jaylen Coleman missed the 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon and has even fewer touches and yards than Waters. Nate Kyei-Donkor is a graduate transfer from Furman with elite track speed but only has one FBS snap to his name. Trent Davis and Jaquez Moore are true freshmen, while Grissim Anderson and Scott Boylan are walk-ons. Durant provides a glimmer of hope for this team and an exciting player to keep an eye on. But if he does down, the Blue Devils are in deep trouble.

11. Boston College: Travis Levy, Alec Sinkfield, Pat Garwo III, Javian Dayne, Andre Hines Jr., Xavier Coleman, Peter Stehr, Jackson Treister

This year’s running back room will look very strange to most BC fans. The massive, bruising backs are out (David Bailey transferred to reunite with Steve Adazzio at Colorado State), and the smaller, shifty backs are in. Travis Levy returns for a fifth year and is a versatile, jack-of-all-trades type player. Alec Sinkfield transfers in from West Virginia and brings a new dimension of speed and explosiveness that BC has not had in a long time. Patrick Garwo III got some playing time last year but was banged up and had some ball security issues.

Javian Dayne and Andre Hines Jr. are relics of the previous regime; in a relatively deep backfield and a system that doesn’t cater to their styles, I don’t expect them to play much, and they could be in the portal by the time the season ends. Xavier Coleman is Jeff Hafley’s first real running back recruit; at only 5’7”, he certainly doesn’t mesh with the traditional expectation for BC backs, but his explosiveness and athleticism could earn him some snaps. Finally, Peter Stehr and Jackson Treister may get some snaps in garbage time against Colgate, but that’s about it. Levy has the experience and the coaching staff’s trust, but Sinkfield and Garwo III will push him for the lead running back job throughout the season.

10. Virginia Tech: Jalen Holston, Raheem Blackshear, Marco Lee, Keshawn King, Kenji Christian, Tahj Gray, Jordan Brunson, Nashun Overton, Malachi Thomas, Chance Black, Jalen Hampton

Last offseason, the Hokies added two transfers to revitalize their running back room in Khalil Herbert and Raheem Blackshear. Herbert had an excellent 2020 season (and diced up BC’s defense again, albeit for a different school) and was drafted by the Chicago Bears. Blackshear returned for another season and will be joined by Jalen Holston. Holston is a bit more of a traditional runner who will likely be the early-down back, while Blackshear is a smaller, running back/wide receiver hybrid player who excels on passing downs.

Marco Lee played in only one game last year, but the JUCO transfer is powerfully built. Keshawn King might struggle to earn offensive snaps, as he is basically the same player as Blackshear, but he can contribute in the return game as well. Redshirt freshmen Tahj Gary, Jordan Brunson, and Nashun Overton did not see any action in 2020. Kenji Christian is one of the Hokies’ most prized recruits and might get some playing time. Malachi Thomas and Chance Black are two more true freshmen, but they will most likely redshirt this year. There’s a lot of bodies in this backfield, but not a lot of substance. Justin Fuente might have the hottest seat in college football, and his running backs will most likely not be able to bail him out.

9. Louisville: Hassan Hall, Jalen Mitchell, Maurice Burkley, Aidan Robbins, Trevion Cooley, Gregory Desrosiers

Paired with Malik Cunningham and operating out of Scott Satterfield’s dynamic offense, nearly any running back should be able to succeed. The Cardinals lost the speedy Javian Hawkins to an early opt-out and subsequent early declaration for the draft. This leaves Hassan Hall, who paired exceptionally well with Hawkins in 2019 but took a pretty significant step back in 2020, even after Hawkins opted out. Jalen Mitchell only played in five games after redshirting in 2019, but he increased his workload in every game and capped off the season with a 20-carry, 168-yard outing against Wake. If Mitchell can continue on this trajectory and Hall can get back to his 2019 form, Louisville could have one of the most deadly two-headed backfields in the conference.

Behind those two is redshirt senior Maurice Burkley, who made his first starts in 2020 after playing almost exclusively on special teams in years prior. Burkley played pretty well and could be a valuable third option. Aidan Robbins is a BIG redshirt freshman (6’3”, 230) who has played a little bit. The Cardinals have two true freshmen: Trevion Cooley is a consensus three-star recruit, while Gregory Desrosiers is a walk-on true freshman. Like some of the teams preceding them, Louisville’s backfield has high potential; continuing with the similarities, many things need to go right for that to happen. I would argue the difference is that there are a few players that individually could stand out and carry the team’s running game if necessary. Personally, I like Hassan Hall a lot (more than most).

8. Wake Forest: Christian Beal-Smith, Christian Turner, Justice Ellison, Ahmani Marshall, Quinton Cooley, Jack Porter, Zach Igwebe

Wake Forest lost one of their best players, Kenneth Walker III, to the transfer portal this offseason (Michigan State). But the Deacons could be headed for a reformation in their backfield, with two Christians leading the way (Beal-Smith and Turner, respectively). Christian Beal-Smith led Wake in rushing last year, while Christian Turner transfers in from Michigan. Dave Clawson’s funky offense may not ask a lot from the running backs with its drawn-out option mesh point, but it certainly helps them produce.

Behind the Christians are three second-year players in Justice Ellison, Ahmani Marshall, Quinton Cooley; Ellison played in eight games while Marshall only saw the field in two. Cooley did not see the field, but he led the state of North Carolina in his final year of high school. Finally, three true freshmen round out the running back room, led by Will Towns, one of Wake’s highest-rated recruits in this class. In addition, Jack Porter and Zach Igwebe enrolled early but will most likely redshirt this season. The Demon Deacons have one of the best backs in the conference as their starter, but they need the guys behind him to take the next step.

7. North Carolina: Ty Chandler, British Brooks, Josh Henderson, DJ Jones, Elijah Green, Kamarro Edmonds, Caleb Hood

Thanks to the departures of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams to the NFL, the North Carolina Tar Heels lost 84% of their rushing yards from the 2020 season and 28 of their 35 rushing touchdowns. The remaining running backs on the roster have a combined 63 carries. However, the Tar Heels brought in former Tennessee Volunteer Ty Chandler via the transfer portal. Despite having a down year, Chandler had a shot at being drafted himself last year. But he decided to come back for another year and join a dynamic offense in Chapel Hill. The race to back up Chandler has many contenders. British Brooks is the elder statesman in the group; he is a special teams demon without many snaps on offense.

Josh Henderson, D.J. Jones, and Elijah Green all got about the same amount of reps in relief last year, so Mack Brown and Phil Longo will hope that competition can get the best out of the group. Finally, the Tar Heels bring in two true freshmen in Kamarro Edmonds and Caleb Hood. Both are bigger backs, but they will most likely redshirt because of the depth and experience at the position. Without Chandler, this group would probably be in the bottom three in the conference. However, adding a player with over 2500 career scrimmage yards elevates North Carolina significantly. The Tar Heels lost their two leading receivers, so they will probably lean on the running backs to help. If Chandler can channel Michael Carter, he could be an All-ACC player and significantly elevate his draft stock.

6. Pittsburgh: Vincent Davis, AJ Davis Jr., Israel Abanikanda, Todd Sibley Jr., Daniel Carter, Angelo Priore, Malik Newton

I think by the end of the season, Pitt might have a case for having the best backfield in the ACC. They have a diverse group of runners that can attack a defense in a variety of ways. Vincent Davis is a smaller back, but has excellent vision and can hide behind his blockers before exploding through gaps, along with contributing significantly as a receiver. AJ Davis Jr. is a bigger back that can punish defenses between the tackles with his physicality. Israel Abaninkanda has the long speed to score from anywhere on the field and has the size to create yards after contact.

Todd Sibley Jr. is another bigger back that hasn’t seen the field consistently, but he’s the elder statesman in the backfield and could be a serviceable option if any of the other backs get injured. Daniel Carter, a redshirt sophomore, is another thickly built-back, while Angelo Priore redshirted after walking onto the team. Malik Newton rounds out the backfield, but the true freshman will most likely redshirt due to the depth at the position. As previously mentioned, Pitt has a very diverse backfield, and they will most likely be the driving force on a dangerous offense this year.

5. Florida State: Jashaun Corbin, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Deonté Sheffield, Treshaun Ward, Corey Wren, CJ Campbell

Again, the Seminoles are loaded with talent; they just need to produce on the field. The running game was actually one of the few bright spots for Florida State in 2020. Jashaun Corbin enters his second year with the Seminoles after transferring over from Texas A&M and will most likely be the starting, early-down running back. Like Cam Akers before him, Corbin is not elite at any one thing, but he’s above average in basically everything. However, Lawrence Toafili, the speedy second-year, will undoubtedly push Corbin for playing time. He ended his 2020 season with a seven-carry, 117-yard outing against Duke.

FSU also added Auburn transfer D.J. Williams via the transfer portal. Deonte Sheffield played exclusively on special teams in 2020 but has seen some action on offense before. Treshaun Ward is a redshirt sophomore with limited playing time, while Corey Wren is a running back/athlete who primarily serves as a return specialist. Finally, CJ Campbell is a walk-on true freshman. The Seminoles have lots of options to help make McKenzie Milton’s transition back to football easier; there’s also Jordan Travis, Milton’s presumed backup, who is a dangerous running threat. With some continuity along the offensive line, maybe FSU’s offense can finally get off the ground.

4. Georgia Tech: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Mason, Dontae Smith, Jamious Griffin, Devin Ellison, Bruce Jordan-Swilling, Tony Amerson, Colin Hemingway

To help Jeff Sims take the next step, Georgia Tech will rely on a stable of talented running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs racked up over 100 yards from scrimmage per game and added seven total touchdowns. Jordan Mason struggled with injuries in 2020, but he was All-ACC Third-Team in 2019 after rushing for 899 yards and seven touchdowns. Dontae Smith ran for almost seven yards per carry in 2020. This trio of backs is among the best in the conference, and there are still plenty of players in the group.

Jamious Griffin also contributed significantly to the offense. Bruce Jordan-Swilling is a senior, but he spends most of his time playing linebacker. Devin Ellison and Tony Amerson are two redshirt freshmen who have yet to see the field on offense. Finally, Colin Hemingway is a walk-on true freshman. The Yellow Jackets have a swarm of talented running backs to help open their offense.

3. Miami: Cam’Ron Harris, Donald Chaney Jr., Jaylan Knighton, Isaiah Cashwell, Cody Brown, Thad Franklin

The Hurricanes have one of the best running backs in the conference, along with two very good second-year players. But the other half of their backfield hasn’t taken a single collegiate snap. This lack of experience prevents Miami from being any higher on this list. Cam’Ron Harris had an excellent season last year as a runner and a receiver. He’s a smaller back but has home-run speed. Donald Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton are still listed as freshmen, thanks to the extra COVID year, despite playing in 11 and 8 games, respectively, last year. Like Harris, they’re both explosive athletes in space.

Despite this talent, the problems begin at this point in the depth chart. Isaiah Cashwell is a redshirt sophomore who has yet to take an in-game snap. Cody Brown and Thad Franklin are two true freshmen, both four-star recruits and top-20 players at the position. This group might be asked to shoulder more of the load as D’Eriq King returns to full health. But one or two injuries could lead to serious issues in Coral Gables.

2. Clemson: Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher, Michel Dukes, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley, Phil Mafah, Kevin McNeal

After years of terrorizing ACC defenses and rewriting the conference record books, Travis Etienne is finally off to the pros. But of course, Clemson doesn’t rebuild; they reload. Etienne’s backups, Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher, finally have their opportunities to shine. Of course, they’ll still be competing against each other. Additionally, Kobe Pace pushed both Dixon and Rencher in the spring and could win the job outright.

Will Shipley, a true freshman, five-star all-purpose back, is one of the crown jewels of Clemson’s recruiting class; Dabo Swinney is not afraid to play freshman above established upperclassmen, so he could earn some playing time. Phil Mafah and Kevin McNeal are walk-on freshmen that will most likely not contribute this season. After years of leaning on players like Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne, Swinney and Clemson look poised to shift towards a committee-style approach at the running back position. That lack of an established starter keeps Clemson out of the top spot.

1. North Carolina State: Zonovan “Bam” Knight, Ricky Person Jr., Jordan Houston, Trent Pennix, Demarcus Jones II, Delbert Mimms III, Joey Ray, Keon Caudle Jr.

More like Wolf-Backfield, right? The alpha for this group, and one of the contenders for the All-Name Team in college football, is Zonovan “Bam” Knight. Knight averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season and scored ten touchdowns. He has led the Wolfpack in rushing the past two seasons and is also the primary kick returner. Behind him is former starter Ricky Person Jr., who added over 600 yards of his own. Person has struggled with injuries the last few seasons, but being part of a timeshare backfield could help preserve him. Both are bigger, thick backs that can punish a defense.

Jordan Houston is a smaller change-of-pace back who rushed for over 500 yards in 2019. Trent Pennix is a massive runner (6’3”, 236) that can moonlight at other positions, like former Wolfpack member Jaylen Samuels. Demarcus Jones II and Delbert Mims III contribute primarily on special teams. Joey Ray is a transfer from Wake Forest with no carries to his name, and Keon Caudle Jr. is a spring enrollee freshman. Knight by himself might be the best back in the ACC; grouped with Person and Houston, this wolfpack has a dangerous triumvirate.

Conclusion

There are a handful of pretty good running backs in the ACC this season, but probably no All-American level players like Travis Etienne or the North Carolina duo of last season. In terms of how BC’s backfield stacks up against the competition, I think it’s possible BC could jump up a few spots. Levy has been able to produce in various ways for a while now, and Sinkfield brings a whole new dimension of speed to the backfield. Garwo will need to be the hammer in this backfield, which means he’ll need to stay healthy and hold onto the ball. I think BC will still lean on the passing game more than the run. But with the offensive line becoming more comfortable in the new scheme, the running game should improve. Keep an and eye out next week for the wide receiver rankings!