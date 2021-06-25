Hydrant Flushing June 28- July 9, 2021

The Attleboro Water Department will be flushing hydrants according to the following schedule, weather permitting. Flushing will be conducted Monday through Friday. Some discoloration of the water may result. Please plan laundry activities accordingly. Please avoid using chlorine bleach in laundry during this time. If you experience discolored water for longer than 24 hours please contact the Water Department at 774-203-1850. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience.