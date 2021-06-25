Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Stopping the bleed of nursing turnover in the U.S.

By Donna Spivey DNP RN
MedCity News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is currently experiencing a global nurse shortage, with The International Council of Nurses (ICN) projecting a potential shortfall of 13 million nurses worldwide by 2030, and the number could be higher once the full effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are known. The past year has been especially hard...

medcitynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Nursing Students#Nursing Staff#Mental Health#Icn#Ppe#Dean Of Nursing#The Impact Of Technology#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthMedCity News

Why the nursing profession is in crisis and what we can do to save it

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses and other healthcare workers have benefitted from an unprecedented outpouring of public support, and have been hailed as heroes by everyone from patients to the president. There’s also been widespread attention paid to their mental health, and the impact of watching so much death and devastation up close. In recent months, multiple studies have sounded the alarm about the toll that the pandemic has taken on our healthcare workers, painting a picture of a workforce that is burnt out and suffering from a variety of adverse mental and physical health effects.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

New-Nurse Turnover is Common. A Nurse Leader at Indiana University Health is Working to Change That.

Regular 1:1 meetings with new nurses foster engagement and solve problems before they arise. — With newly licensed RN turnover rates ranging between17% and 30% their first year, and 30% to 57% by their second year, according to different studies, one nurse leader has taken a vigorous approach to handling her nurses' concerns long before they become disenchanted enough to leave.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Cardiac Surgery Recommendations Switch to Patient Blood Management

— Four societies outline pre- to post-op strategies to improve outcomes. STS/SCA/AmSECT/SABM Update to the Clinical Practice Guidelines on Patient Blood Management. Published:June 30, 2021 DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.athoracsur.2021.03.033. Switching from “blood conservation” to the broader “patient blood management” (PBM) approach is probably the biggest change, Tibi told MedPage Today. “Basically we’re considering...
Public HealthPosted by
Dallas Weekly

New CVS Health Study Finds People Are Taking Greater Control of Their Health as a Result of the Pandemic

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – July 8, 2021 – The 2021 Health Care Insights Study by CVS Health, released today, reveals the long-lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic but also highlights the resilience of patients, providers and the health care system, and growing interest in novel ways to engage with health care to achieve a more individualized experience.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After receiving the Covid vaccine, Grandad was left “paralyzed and fighting for his life.” He is already receiving SMS for the next jab.

He still gets texts to go for his second vaccination”: Desperate family blames rare vaccine side effect after dad is left “paralyzed” and “fighting for life”. “No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,” says the MHRA in response to the Anthony Shingler case.
HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Healthier Together: Informed Opioid Use

Utah has made significant progress in fighting the opioid epidemic, but that progress through the pandemic has started to slip. Dr. Hassam Mahmoud, Behavioral Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield says, “Opioids are very effective at managing pain, when used appropriately and safely.”. Mahmoud says unfortunately what we’ve seen over...
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...

Comments / 12

Community Policy