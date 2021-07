As much as director Roland Emmerich apparently wants to film an Independence Day 3, or create a series for it on Disney+, it sounds as though he doesn’t really need to focus on it since he has plenty to do. It’s also kind of amusing how this statement comes on the heels of the fact that Disney isn’t exactly in a rush to develop this story. In terms of how much is left in this story, it does have plenty of ideas open to it if the story is going to leave earth, but if the plan is to stick around then it’s likely to be more of the same since the thing about these aliens is that they’re after one thing, earth’s resources. Or maybe two things, the resources, and revenge, since it would appear that no one has ever done what the earthlings have done, which is kill a harvester queen as was done in the sequel. But trying to really get into this story again is a bit tough since the sequel would have been better off being turned into a TV movie considering the reception it received from the audience. Financially it didn’t do horrible, but it just didn’t measure up to the first movie.