What would you do for a Klondike Bar? It's the age-old question. But as long as you have a local grocery store with a relatively robust frozen section, you won't have to do anything too drastic to get your hands on a box of these celebrated ice cream sandwiches. Klondike Bars are unlike a lot of other ice cream novelties out there because they're basically just blocks of ice cream that are covered in a crunchy layer of chocolate. There's no cookie to contend with: just that cold, creamy ice cream and an extra layer of sweetness from the chocolate outside.