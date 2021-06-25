McDonald’s Will Cater to Digital Customers With Loyalty Program in July

Since opening its first restaurant in 1955, the McDonald’s brand has been built on customer loyalty . Now, after months of testing, CNBC reported that McDonald’s will be launching its first nationwide loyalty program on July 8.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards will allow customers to unlock freebies through the McDonald’s app by ordering menu items at participating restaurants. CNBC reported that customers can earn 100 points for every dollar spent and work towards 16 rewards options, broken up into four different tiers.

Items such as hash browns or cheeseburgers cost 1,500 points to redeem and a Happy Meal or Big Mac will cost members 6,000 points, noted CNBC. To encourage customer participation in the loyalty program, 1,500 points will be added after their first order as a member.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food restaurant to announce a rewards program. Other brands such as Popeyes and Taco Bell are creating rewards programs to hold onto digital customers gained during the pandemic, CNBC points out. Chipotle announced on Tuesday that the company will be expanding its existing program with more redemption offers.

McDonald’s U.S. president Joe Erlinger told analysts in April that the company saw digital sales of almost $1.5 billion during its first quarter, which included orders on the company’s digital kiosks, mobile app and delivery platforms, reports CNBC.

Loyalty programs have the potential to boost that number even higher. According to CNBC, loyalty programs can drive foot traffic to participating restaurants , increase revenue and offer insight into customer behavior.

Last updated: June 25, 2021

