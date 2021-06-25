Crowfall Free Beta Ends, But You Can Keep Playtesting if You Bought The Game

A few weeks ago, there was a slightly trending topic on Twitter–or at least among the people I follow–about the well-known games that journalists have never played. There is a stereotype with the gaming press that journalists and bloggers should be versed with just about every game on the market. The truth is, that’s just not possible for a lot of us. Whether it’s time or money or a simple lack of interest, it’s not too difficult to let popular games pass you by. For instance, I’ve never played any of the Mass Effect games or Max Payne or Half-Life. I have, however, played every title in the Cooking Mama franchise, so consider me a seasoned veteran there.