Crowfall Free Beta Ends, But You Can Keep Playtesting if You Bought The Game

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Crowfall’s free beta period has ended, you can still continue playtesting if you happened to purchase the game. Here are the details. Crowfall has undergone testing for some time, with several patches continually updating the game to tweak things like crafting and UI. The beta is ahead of the full launch of Crowfall scheduled for July 6. Recent updates include a price reduction for the base game, in addition to detailing VIP membership. In fact, we previously wrote up our thoughts on the beta here.

www.mmorpg.com
