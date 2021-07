AUSTINTOWN — The trauma of seeing a child, and others, die continues to haunt Dale Lackey, despite his best efforts to save her life and the passage of time. “I had a 10-year-old girl who died in my arms from cardiac arrest” Lackey, of Salineville, remembered about when he was an advanced emergency medical technician. “It still troubles me; I have nightmares. I still see the faces of a lot of patients I lost over the years, when I go to sleep.”