Having complete control of where your ball travels in Mario Golf: Super Rush will help you perform better at the game. Not only will it allow you to keep your ball on the fairway, but when making your approach to the green, you will be located closer to the hole. Sure, you could change the curve of your ball through the air to do this, but choosing the spin can have the same effect when it reaches the ground. Here is how to add topspin or backspin to your shots in Mario Golf: Super Rush.