HMS Protector makes history by sailing further north than any other British ship
The Royal Navy’s “Swiss army knife” has made history after it sailed closer to the North Pole than any other British vessel before. In HMS Protector’s first patrol of the Arctic, the survey and research ship, known as the Swiss army knife due to the fact it is versatile and reliable, crunched through polar ice to within 1,050km of the top of the world as it gathered data about the ocean and environment.www.telegraph.co.uk