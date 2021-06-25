Still No Water Shortage in St. Cloud [PODCAST]

Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says not everyone suffered during the pandemic but those in the hospitality/bars & restaurants and service industry did and because of that he'd like to see additional financial relief headed to those individuals. Emmer says the federal government has given too much money to states and individuals that weren't suffering during the pandemic and to state's that had a surplus of money like Minnesota. Emmer says this type of spending has led to an increased national debt and inflation. He says he'd like to see an infrastructure deal in congress to pay for roads and bridges but doesn't agree with items that have been added to those bills. Listen to our conversation below.