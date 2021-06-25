Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Still No Water Shortage in St. Cloud [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Cloud doesn't have a water shortage. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says water usage is high with the warm weather and lack of rain but St. Cloud is in no danger of needing to implement any type of water restrictions. He says St. Cloud treats 16 million gallons of water daily and puts more than 16 million gallons of water back into the Mississippi River daily. Kleis this is typical for those that use the river for their water and says the water they are putting back in is cleaner than the water they are taking out. The St. Cloud water treatment facility is also a net energy producer with both solar and biogas.

wjon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Lake George, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortage#Water Treatment#Water Usage#Centracare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WJON

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Cause of Hazy Sky Sunday

UNDATED -- Warm and mostly sunny today with some hazy skies possible thanks to some wildfire smoke. North and easterly flow aloft around an area of high pressure over Hudson Bay is sending smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires southward. This smoke is not expected to reach the surface but will...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Does Killian Boulevard Need Another Stop Light?

The city of St. Cloud is examining traffic flow along Killian Boulevard in southeast St. Cloud near Clemens Gardens. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. He says the city has received requests from individuals living in the neighborhood to add a stop light or stop sign at that location to slow down traffic. He says they have also received calls from residents in the neighborhood saying they shouldn't add a stop light or stop sign. A suggestion from a WJON listener asked for a speed bump. Kleis says speed bumps aren't an option on city streets.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

State Bus Driving Competition Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The best bus drivers in the state will put their skills to the test in St. Cloud this weekend. St. Cloud Metro Bus is hosting the 33rd Annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo. Drivers will race against the clock in a challenging driving course and scored on how...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

St. Cloud to Start Street Resurfacing Projects Monday

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will start phase one of its street resurfacing program Monday. A number of streets will be getting a new overlay of pavement over the next few weeks. -- 1st Street South from 25th Avenue South behind Lunds/Byerly's to 33rd Avenue South by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WJON

Emmer Wants Money For Hospitality Industry [PODCAST]

Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says not everyone suffered during the pandemic but those in the hospitality/bars & restaurants and service industry did and because of that he'd like to see additional financial relief headed to those individuals. Emmer says the federal government has given too much money to states and individuals that weren't suffering during the pandemic and to state's that had a surplus of money like Minnesota. Emmer says this type of spending has led to an increased national debt and inflation. He says he'd like to see an infrastructure deal in congress to pay for roads and bridges but doesn't agree with items that have been added to those bills. Listen to our conversation below.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota Winding Down Mass COVID Vaccination Sites

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced Friday Minnesota will wind down its mass vaccination sites while continuing efforts to make vaccines accessible with smaller community vaccination sites. With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on...
Ely, MNPosted by
WJON

Campfires Banned in Boundary Waters, Fire Danger High

ELY, Minn. (AP) -- Forest Service officials have temporarily banned campfires in the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and closed some lakes and access points because of four wildfires burning in the area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting high or very high...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota’s Best Bus Drivers Test Their Skills at Annual Roadeo [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The best bus operators from around Minnesota gathered in St. Cloud this weekend. The Minnesota Public Transit Association held their 33rd annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo Saturday. The event was hosted locally by St. Cloud Metro Bus and held in the K Lot outside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Banaian; Gas Prices Not Done Going Up [PODCAST]

Gas prices have been on the rise lately and St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He expects gas prices to hit $3.20 a gallon by Labor Day before dropping this fall. Banaian says the demand for travel won't likely subside until after Labor Day which will force this uptick in prices. He says Presidential policies are not influencing gas prices and often times Presidents are given more credit than what they deserve for a good economy and receive more blame than what they deserve for a bad economy.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Schmitt; Minnesota Wolf Population Is Growing [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wolf population is growing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says there is evidence that wolves are damaging the deer population in northern Minnesota and a wolf hunt could make sense for the state. The DNR announced earlier this week that Minnesota will not have a wolf hunting season this year despite receiving clearance to do so because wolves have been removed from the endangered list in Minnesota. Wisconsin has chosen to have a wolf hunting season and Schmitt says the interest is there to participate in wolf hunting in Minnesota. The DNR estimates that the wolf population in Minnesota is at 2,700 with peak at 3,000 between 2002-2005. The lowest point was in the 1960s when Minnesota had an estimated 350 wolves in the state.
Stearns County, MNPosted by
WJON

Congressman Emmer Inspecting Deficient Stearns County Bridge

WAITE PARK -- United States Congressman Tom Emmer is in Waite Park Wednesday to take a look at a Stearns County bridge that needs replacing. Emmer is meeting with county officials to inspect the County Road 75 bridge over the Sauk River on the west end of Waite Park. Bridge 6819 was built in 1954 and has been deemed deficient by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Less Than a Half-Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- We got a little more much-needed rain Tuesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had .38 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We're still .37 inches below normal for the month of July so far. Also, we're a little more than 1 1/2 inches below normal for precipitation for the entire year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota AG Contends State Utilities Mismanaged Natural Gas Purchases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utilities mismanaged their natural gas purchases after a historic winter storm in the South, which led them to overbill customers by $380 million, the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday. The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison recommended that the state Public Utilities Commission...
Stearns County, MNPosted by
WJON

Theisen Resigns from St. Joseph City Council

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council has another vacancy to fill. During Monday night's meeting, the council accepted the resignation of Brian Theisen. Mayor Rick Schultz says the council will use the same process as before by taking applications from the public and then conducting interviews. The position will be posted Wednesday through July 21st. Interviews will be conducted the week of July 26th. Schultz says the goal is to fill the vacancy by August 2nd.
Stearns County, MNPosted by
WJON

Passport Processing Times Taking Longer Than Usual

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking to do some traveling this year and need a new passport, don't wait. The U.S. State Department says mail delays are impacting processing times. Passport renewals are currently running between 12-18 weeks. Stearns County Auditor-Treasure Randy Schreifels is reminding you to plan accordingly so...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

St. Cloud Hits 10th 90-Degree Day this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- Over the past two days we've had highs in the mid-90s here in St. Cloud. It was officially 94 degrees Monday after hitting 95 on Sunday. Back in June, we had eight days with high temperatures in the 90s, giving us 10 total so far this year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Vaccinations Rates Contrast in Urban, Rural Minnesota

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota's coronavirus vaccination rates show there's a sharp contrast between urban and rural counties in the state. The vaccination rate is high in large, urban counties. More than 75% of people age 16 and older in Hennepin and Ramsey counties have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Oak-Killing Disease Spreading North in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Foresters and landowners are concerned that a disease that kills oak trees is spreading farther north in Minnesota. The mighty oak is one of the most abundant trees in Minnesota. Oak wilt was been around for decades and has been confirmed in 40 Minnesota counties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy