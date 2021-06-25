Still No Water Shortage in St. Cloud [PODCAST]
St. Cloud doesn't have a water shortage. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says water usage is high with the warm weather and lack of rain but St. Cloud is in no danger of needing to implement any type of water restrictions. He says St. Cloud treats 16 million gallons of water daily and puts more than 16 million gallons of water back into the Mississippi River daily. Kleis this is typical for those that use the river for their water and says the water they are putting back in is cleaner than the water they are taking out. The St. Cloud water treatment facility is also a net energy producer with both solar and biogas.wjon.com