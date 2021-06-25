Cancel
Music

Aitch combines underground sound with mainstream presence on new single, “Learning Curve” [VIDEO]

By Hayley Tharp
earmilk.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK emerging superstar, Aitch, shows his impeccable charm and impressive flow on latest release, “Learning Curve.” His raunchy puns and no-nonsense style add an edgy pizzazz to the trap beat. The accompanying music video is a fun and over-the-top display of the playboy lifestyle, equipped with fancy cars and beautiful women. Boasting over two million followers on social media and over a billion streams, Aitch is making steady waves for global rap.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Learning Curve#Piano Keys#Brit
