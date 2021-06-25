Aitch combines underground sound with mainstream presence on new single, “Learning Curve” [VIDEO]
UK emerging superstar, Aitch, shows his impeccable charm and impressive flow on latest release, “Learning Curve.” His raunchy puns and no-nonsense style add an edgy pizzazz to the trap beat. The accompanying music video is a fun and over-the-top display of the playboy lifestyle, equipped with fancy cars and beautiful women. Boasting over two million followers on social media and over a billion streams, Aitch is making steady waves for global rap.earmilk.com