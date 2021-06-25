Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sean Niestrath — Summer camp is back

Mountain Press
 15 days ago

Last summer was strange at our house. We stayed busy enough, but we missed our normal summer trips. The things we missed most were summer camps. There is the traditional version of camp for a week or two at a facility away from town. There is also the summer mission trip to other places to help for a few days with housing, water, food, or schools. The second version tends to be for older children and adults, but I have seen plenty of families doing this.

www.themountainpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#A Camp#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Kidstraverseticker.com

Kids On The Go Summer Camp

Held Mondays & Wednesdays, June 21 - Aug. 4. A Michigan-based pediatric non-profit program that provides physical, occupational, & speech therapy during the summer months for children with special needs. The camp will offer a morning session (ages 3-5 years old): 9:30-11:30am & an afternoon session (ages 6-8 years old): 12:30-2:30pm.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Summer Breeze camp is a hit with students

Walk into the Summer Breeze camp at Bayles Elementary School, and Jason can’t wait to show you his Super Boat that floats in air. Touch a button, and a big hook with a worm drops down into water. Granted, the boat is made of popsicle sticks and string, and the...
LifestylePosted by
Lake Country Family Fun

Last Minute Summer Camps

We are a one month into summer, and if you are regretting not putting your kids into any programs or camps or if you are just catching up on life, don’t worry – Lake Country Family Fun has rounded up our favorite summer camps that still have a spot for your kiddo!
Clare, MIMidland Daily News

Clare-Gladwin summer camp comes roaring back

Following a two-year absence, CTE Summer Camp roared back to a record enrollment and rave reviews. For several years, the camp, put on by the staff of Clare-Gladwin Career & Technical Education, had been a summer mainstay. But unavoidable site logistics and COVID-19 left local kids camp-less the past two summers. This year, the infusion of another summer program drove the number of participants to triple digits.
Lifestylelookout.co

Camp Tannery Arts is back for its 10th annual summer camp!

The Tannery Arts Center welcomes back Camp Tannery Arts after a 2020 cancelation. Linda Cover, founder and teacher of Camp Tannery Arts, is getting ready for her 10th annual camp!. Before moving to the Tannery, Cover lived in Watsonville. She started a nature and art children’s camp and was blown...
Lubbock, TXlcu.edu

LCU Summer Camps Return in 2021

Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Encounter, Camp Champion, and Pine Springs summer camps are making a celebrated return this summer after a nearly-two-year break. Encounter, LCU’s on-campus camp for teens from incoming-high school freshmen to graduating seniors, welcomed hundreds of campers for a week of worship, fellowship, classes, and other exciting activities. One week later, Encounter’s middle-school counterpart Camp Champion is in full-swing as well, as youth groups from across the country have brought students to campus for a weeklong experiential camp. Pine Springs, LCU’s remote summer camp located near Sacramento, New Mexico, hosts several different sessions throughout the summer.
Jeffersontown, KYjeffersontownky.com

Jeffersontown Summer Art Camp

Learn all about art with classes that range from painting, drawing, paper mache, new art trends and more!. With the current situation regarding COVID-19, we wanted to address some questions you might have regarding the set up of the camp this year:. How many campers will be in each class?
Lifestylebeactivedecatur.com

Summer Campers write poems for Parks & Recreation Month

CYS and Active Living partnered to have some of our summer campers write their community poem for NRPA’s Parks & Recreation Month. Each poem began with “Everything Around You Is…” All poems were submitted to NRPA for bestselling author, Kwame Alexander. He’ll create one bigger poem from tidbits of each poem, phrase, or meaningful thoughts.
The Clinton Journal

The Vault summer camps functional and creative

CLINTON — As many saw in last weeks Clinton Journal, the Vault has had some summer camps going on in and around the Vault and the community. The construction trades camp built the she-shed and dog house auctioned on Saturday June 26. The culinary arts camp baked all the treats...
HobbiesReporterHerald.com

What a Life: Summer camp has grown up

A neighbor stopped by the other evening as Sharon and I sat on our lawn chairs in our driveway, trolling for passersby who wanted to chat. He and his wife fit the bill. An extra pair of chairs were produced and soon we were conversing. We covered most topics of...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

Indianapolis Healthplex Summer Camp

You and the child in your life will love the robust programming the Indianapolis Healthplex offers. Each day is jam-packed with fun and exciting activities aimed at keeping the campers moving and thinking. The Indianapolis Healthplex has enough programming to keep things interesting for campers all summer long – no two days are exactly alike! With that said, a typical day at the Indianapolis Healthplex summer camp might look like this:
Animalsyoursun.com

Mosquitoes & Me Summer Camp 2019

What is the Mosquitoes & Me Summer Camp program all about? Find out in this video featuring interviews from youth participants, educators, and the directors of the Urban Ecosystem Project.
Plymouth, MNccxmedia.org

Campers Flock to Plymouth for ‘Adventures in Cardboard’

At French Regional Park in Plymouth, recreation is usually the big draw. But for dozens of kids, they come to the park five days a week for a sense of adventure and camaraderie centered entirely around cardboard. “We have many characters about, there may be a few ‘assassins’ around. You...
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Photos: Summer camp at Loughran Park

Matt Lundy, son of Heather and Bryan Lundy of Kingston, N.Y. builds a house of cards while Turner Ball, 13, son of Larry Ball and Elisa Tinti of Kingston, N.Y. Wednesday afternoon, June 30, 2021. The two are campers at the City of Kingston Parks and Recreation summer camp program at Loughran park, one of the multiple sites.
King, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Triad camp for kids blind or visually impaired makes an impact

KING, N.C. — YMCA Camp Hanes in King is giving children who are blind or visually impaired the whole summer camp experience. Staff with both S.E.E. Camp and YMCA Camp Hanes will work to make things challenging, accessible, and fun. This will be a blended camp, while S.E.E. campers will have their own cabins, counselors, and schedule. But these campers will also join in some activities with campers with typical vision.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Roller Coaster Summer Camp

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Innovation Center at Saratoga, Inc. is kicking off its programming this summer with two one-week sessions of a Roller Coaster Camp in association with Clarkson University. Camp will be held July 26-30 and again August 2-6 at the Maple Ave. Middle School. The camp offers rising...
Harpster, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

ALACCA sets summer camps

HARPSTER — ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has set a variety of summer camps. Middle School Adventures camp is set for July 5-10; 456 Explorers camp will be held July 12-17; 234 Discoverers camp will be held July 20-24; and K-1 Lil’ Travelers day camp is set for July 27-30.
Shreveport, LAhopeprescott.com

Troop 5 Attends Summer Camp

Scout Troop 5 of Hope went to Summer Camp at Kinsey Scout Reservation. located south of Shreveport, Louisiana. Camping there from June 13-19th,. the Scouts participated in classes of Archery, Rifle, Space Exploration,. Environmental Science, First Aid, Small Boat Sailing, Lifesaving, Indian. Lore, Leatherwork, Chess and Communications. Activities included hiking,

Comments / 0

Community Policy