Sean Niestrath — Summer camp is back
Last summer was strange at our house. We stayed busy enough, but we missed our normal summer trips. The things we missed most were summer camps. There is the traditional version of camp for a week or two at a facility away from town. There is also the summer mission trip to other places to help for a few days with housing, water, food, or schools. The second version tends to be for older children and adults, but I have seen plenty of families doing this.