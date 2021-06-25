Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Chairperson Leon Roberts Honored for Driving ASA’s Career-Focused Culture

asa.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon-Lee Roberts, Chairperson of Divisions of Business and Engineering Technology, has been recognized as one of “Miami’s Top Black Educators of 2021”. rd in Legacy, which is an education supplement printed within the Miami Herald. In addition, Legacy’s “Lunch with Legacy Leaders” weekly talk show will feature Mr. Roberts on June 24, 2021, speaking on the topic of “The benefits of career-focused Higher Education as a conduit to professional and trade career opportunities in the workforce.” MIA MEDIA GROUP LLC, is one of the nation’s largest Black publishers in the United States. Established in 2004, the company has more than one million readers bi-monthly and publishes Legacy Miami, Legacy South Florida and MIA Magazines.

miami.asa.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asa College#Driving#Mia Media Group Llc#Legacy Miami#Legacy South Florida#Mia Magazines#Asa College#Miami Herald
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Roberts
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute’s Remy Robert Honored with Inaugural Community Outreach Award Sponsored by CAFÉ and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

ANNAPOLIS, Md (press release) – Remy Robert, New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) director of community relations, received the first-ever 2021 Community Outreach Award from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and the Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education (CAFÉ). The new national award recognizes a culinary/hospitality program...
Ralston, NEomahadailyrecord.com

Ziegler Honored by Nebraska Career, Technical Educators

Former Ralston High School health sciences teacher Debra Ziegler has been honored as the Association of Career and Technical Educators of Nebraska member of the year. ACTEN is a national organization with state chapters supporting educators in career and technical fields such as business, agriculture, trade and industrial, engineering and health sciences.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Former state Rep. Alzo Reddick honored for historic career in education, politics

For decades, anyone who wanted to influence the future of Orlando needed to know one man: Alzo J. Reddick. Reddick was the first Black man hired to teach at Winter Park High School. He was the first Black administrator at Rollins College. He was the first Black man from Orlando elected to the state legislature since the Reconstruction Era after the Civil War and while there, he became the first Black man to see two bills he sponsored become law.
Chicago, ILNewswise

Couple Endows Chair to Honor Nursing Career

Newswise — The University of Illinois Chicago has received a gift to establish the Kathleen M. Irwin Endowed Chair Professorship in Outstanding Nursing Practice. Kathleen Irwin, who attended UIC, grew up in Chicago’s Bowmanville neighborhood with her immediate and extended family in a small house with a single bathroom. Irwin died in February of 2021.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Orlando artist and UCF professor Robert Rivers takes home this year’s top honors in OMA’s ‘Florida Prize’ exhibition

Robert Rivers is still in shock. A good befuddlement, but still. The longtime Maitland resident and UCF professor of art — grading for the semester finished mere minutes before Orlando Weekly rings him — just days ago took home the top honors in this year's Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition-cum-competition at the Orlando Museum of Art.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Daily Citizen

Southeast student to focus on theater at Governor's Honors Program camp

When Jayden Richmond learned he was a Governor's Honors Program finalist this year, he "about cried I was so happy." "I was so excited, and I immediately called" Alana Sane, the Southeast Whitfield High School drama director who helped Richmond with his application, said the member of Southeast's class of 2023. "I'm really looking forward to" the month-long Governor's Honors Program summer camp for finalists, because "this is something I've always wanted to do: focus on a talent and get good at it."
Collegesmiamioh.edu

Miami's Student Life among 'Most Promising Places to Work'

Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. The list was published in the June 10, 2021 issue of the magazine. The national recognition celebrates vibrant, diverse, supportive environments in student affairs. It also considers commitment to staff work-life balance, professional development, and inclusive excellence. The research uses a web-based survey to examine...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Ellen Weinauer named dean of the Honors College

Ellen Weinauer, dean of the Honors College at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been named dean of the University of Maine Honors College, effective Aug. 16, 2021. Weinauer joined the University of Southern Mississippi English faculty in 1994 and has served as Honors College dean since 2014. She led the Honors College through a number of significant initiatives, including the development of an innovative interdisciplinary curriculum and a revamped approach to admissions that has resulted in a diversified student body.
Williamsport, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn College names director for new LEAP Center

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has hired the director for its newly formed LEAP (Learning, Evolving, Adapting, Preparing) Center, a dedicated first-year advising center modeled on current best practices in undergraduate retention. Christie Bing Kracker, who has more than 25 years of experience in postsecondary education, most recently...
Economyfsrmagazine.com

How Cameron Mitchell’s Focus on Culture Carried it Through Crisis Times

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants ceased operations and furloughed 4,500 employees. It was a low point unfathomable before COVID-19. But today, the multi-concept group has recovered and is a leading model of how operators can attack and overcome a pandemic, as well...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Renowned Scientist, Engineer – a UCSD Grad – Named VP of Research at USC

A scientist and engineer who completed graduate work at UC San Diego will be joining USC as vice president of research, effective Aug.1. Ishwar K. Puri comes to USC from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, where he is dean of the engineering school, a professor in the department of mechanical engineering and an associate member of the department of engineering physics.
Collegesasapland.com

Best Colleges for Information Technology

We live in an era of technological progress, which gives us a lot. It provides us with multiple conveniences and possibilities that were impossible about 20-30 years ago. If you work in this industry, you will have a well-paid salary, a high reputation, and respect from other people. Accordingly, many students intend to become specialists in information technology. This direction is sought-after and potentially beneficial. It’s only necessary to define what college suits you the best.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Mitre’s Wilson Wang Named to UMD Alumni Association Board of Governors

Wilson Wang, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Mitre, has been elected to the board of governors of the University of Maryland Alumni Association. He and seven other at-large board members began their two-year terms on July 1 to provide strategic direction and help oversee the Alumni Association’s future programs, the university said Thursday.
Texas Statechatsports.com

15 Bobcats Named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Fifteen Texas State student-athletes representing eight sports received the 2021 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Awards for their athletic ability, academic performance, community service and student leadership by Diverse Issues in Higher Education magazine. Inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe, Jr.'s commitment to education as well...
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

FIT College of Business renews accreditation

MELBOURNE — Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and approved Florida Tech’s request for the accreditation at its April 2021 meeting.
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State graduate student earns Critical Language Scholarship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State graduate student Matthew Douthitt has earned a Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) to study Chinese during summer 2021. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the CLS program works to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering critical foreign languages. This year, the Department of State awarded nearly 700 scholarships to recipients from 255 different institutions of higher education in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy