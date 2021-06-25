Chairperson Leon Roberts Honored for Driving ASA’s Career-Focused Culture

Leon-Lee Roberts, Chairperson of Divisions of Business and Engineering Technology, has been recognized as one of “Miami’s Top Black Educators of 2021”. rd in Legacy, which is an education supplement printed within the Miami Herald. In addition, Legacy’s “Lunch with Legacy Leaders” weekly talk show will feature Mr. Roberts on June 24, 2021, speaking on the topic of “The benefits of career-focused Higher Education as a conduit to professional and trade career opportunities in the workforce.” MIA MEDIA GROUP LLC, is one of the nation’s largest Black publishers in the United States. Established in 2004, the company has more than one million readers bi-monthly and publishes Legacy Miami, Legacy South Florida and MIA Magazines.