Best bands for Garmin Forerunner 245 Android Central 2021. While some fitness enthusiasts are content with the original band that comes with their Android smartwatch, others crave more. Keep your active lifestyle in mind as you shop for the best Garmin Forerunner 245 bands. This wearable is also available in a music version, both of which are compatible with 20mm quick-release bands. Whether you want a different material for improved comfort or you're seeking a more attractive design, there are plenty of options to choose from.