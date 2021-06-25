Wash. Co. Comm. May Enter Into Executive Session, More
The Washington County Commissioners are getting set to discuss a possible extension of their agreement with the Cherokee Nation for detention services. The Commissioners will weigh this item 90 days after the approved the agreement originally. This was an item of great discussion before it was approved by the Commissioners in April. This agreement is based off of the McGirt vs Oklahoma decision. You can read more about this story here.bartlesvilleradio.com