Winter is the perfect season for curling up on the couch in the warmth with a glass of wine.But selecting the perfect sofa for the job is no mean feat. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the variety available, so we’re taking a look at one type: the timeless leather sofa. It won’t bobble like fabric ones sometimes do, and it is one of the only materials that will look and feel better the longer you keep it.A piece of furniture this size tends to be the focal point of most living spaces, so it’s worth spending some time thinking...