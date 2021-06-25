10 Essential Alexa Chung Glastonbury Looks
Any good arbiter of British style has a section in their wardrobe devoted to Glastonbury looks, and Alexa Chung – model, muse, and latterly designer in her own right – is no different. When packing for the most hedonistic weekend in the summer calendar, Chung mixes her long-time style staples (great denim, leopard print and navy knits), with practical pieces from British heritage brands, and the requisite Rabbit Hole-ready touches: metallic dresses, PVC trousers and ultra-short hemlines among them.