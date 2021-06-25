10 Essential Alexa Chung Glastonbury Looks

Alexa Chung says her confidence “regressed” at the start of her career after contractual obligations with fashion houses dictated what she could and could not wear.In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, the presenter-turned-model-turned-fashion designer recalled fashion brands “borrowing” her distinctive sense of style and then “gagging” her.Since 2008, Chung has worked with a huge catalogue of brands, including DKNY Jeans, Lacoste, Superga, Tommy Hilfiger, Stella McCartney and Longchamp.Chung, 37, said that under her contractual obligations, there were certain things that she wasn’t allowed to wear, which left her feeling like brands only wanted her on their...