Mega Millions Numbers, Live Results for 6/25/21: $50M Jackpot Tonight

Powerball got a winner in Florida last week and the large jackpot has yet to be claimed… What are they waiting on?. If you have been sitting on your POwerball lottery ticket, you might want to check it. Florida Lottery says the lucky person who won a $286 million jackpot from last week has not claimed their money. It’s probably due to one of two things 1) They haven’t checked their Powerball ticket. 2) They LOST their ticket… That would be my worst nightmare.