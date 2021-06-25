Cancel
Movies

‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Spin on the Old West

By ScreenCrush Staff
103GBF
103GBF
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What was the last Western that really fell fresh and exciting? The Harder They Fall definitely does. It stars an amazing cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King, and it’s an incredibly stylish thriller set in the Old West, featuring a killer soundtrack. It comes from director Jeymes Samuel, better known as the British musical act The Bullitts (named after the classic Steve McQueen cop film). Samuel previously served as a musical consultant on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and made the short Western They Die By Dawn.

