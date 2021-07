Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort fans! Your time has come! The resort will officially reopen to Guests beginning on July 19!. When Guests return, they will be welcomed by a brand new porte cochere that showcases the mid-20th century architecture that the Poly is known for. This is where Guests will find Disney’s Magical Express and valet. The new section will include an inviting design that features a high-pitched, open-truss roof that is going to be covered in a thatch style with pops of color. The area’s new open and airy vibe will be complemented by four chandeliers. These chandeliers are inspired by the glass floats, fishing nets and oversized bamboo elements that can be found on the chandelier inside the lobby.