Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. While updating your routine is by no means a requirement, with the summer solstice just behind us it seems like as good of a time as ever to do a little refresh on your makeup bag and medicine cabinet. Sunscreen should be at the top of your shopping list, and there are a slew of seasonal products that would be a welcome addition: think summery perfumes, dewy skin care and soft makeup made for hotter days. A few standouts include Supernal’s sophomore oil serum, a fresh perfume from Régimes des Fleurs to pre-order, and your new smoky eye palette from Patrick Ta. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites you might have missed this June, here.