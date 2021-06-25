Watch Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell’s 1988 Performance of 'Amazing Grace'

Is there anyone more delightful than Dolly Parton? We certainly don't think so!. The country superstar released her first song more than 60 years ago and has been hustlin' ever since. This year alone, Dolly lent her iconic voice to a Super Bowl ad, won yet another Grammy Award, and even released her own flavor of ice cream! While the 75-year-old only seems to get better with age, we still have a soft spot for the young Dolly who captured the hearts of millions with both her incredible musical talent and vibrant personality—all while wearing six-inch heels.