Everyone should write a book
A little over a year ago I wrote a book entitled "Musings from Life in The Villages, FL. It basically is a compilation of columns that I wrote some years back. It should be understood that it was not exactly done because I had an extreme urge to publish a book. Rather it came from some years of suggestions (nagging) from The Blonde in the House and a few other folks. I was informed that it would be a great thing for the kids and perhaps the grandkids to have. That may be so, but I am not so certain that it has been a big read familywise. In fact, one lovely granddaughter, who has moved a few times, indicates that she has it in a box and will get it out and look at it "soon!"