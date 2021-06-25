Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Villages, FL

Everyone should write a book

By Barry Evans
villages-news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little over a year ago I wrote a book entitled “Musings from Life in The Villages, FL. It basically is a compilation of columns that I wrote some years back. It should be understood that it was not exactly done because I had an extreme urge to publish a book. Rather it came from some years of suggestions (nagging) from The Blonde in the House and a few other folks. I was informed that it would be a great thing for the kids and perhaps the grandkids to have. That may be so, but I am not so certain that it has been a big read familywise. In fact, one lovely granddaughter, who has moved a few times, indicates that she has it in a box and will get it out and look at it “soon!”

www.villages-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Entertainment
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Report#House#The Wall Street Journal#Villagers#Villages News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
Related
Kanab, UTsunews.net

Kanab High 2021 grads write children's book

Kanab High School (KHS) recent 2021 graduates, William Douglass and Landon Adams, have collaborated to create a children’s science picture book, titled, “Our World by Size”. Douglass was the Visual Arts Sterling Scholar and Adams was the Science Sterling Scholar for the 2021 school year. When asked what inspired the...
Animalsbookriot.com

On Loving, Reading, and Writing Good Horse Books

Since June of 2020, I have had the honor of hosting . It is a show on Horse Network where I get to interview authors whose main subjects are equine. As a die-hard member of the clan of the horse-obsessed, it is a dream come true. However, My obsession with...
Bethesda, MDwmar2news

7-year-old author publishes books and writes song to help the planet

BETHESDA, MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Aiden Adams, 7, of Bethedsa has written several books to help make the world a better place. The young author has released "There Are No Sheep in New York City, Growly Bear, Racefish, and There Are No Porcupines in DC" to inspire readers to do their part in helping our planet.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TBR News Media

Life Lines: Why I write a lot of books

I have had 15 published books and my 16th came out in April of this year. I have at least ten other books that are either near completion or could be completed within a year. Why do I have so many unpublished books? I committed myself to a career in science as an undergraduate and graduate student. I got my PhD with Nobelist H. J. Muller and admired the way he used his talents. He was committed to doing research and teaching about his major interest in “mutation and the gene.” He spoke out against abuses by science (racism, and indifference to health effect many of industries applications of science to commerce health, or the military).
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“I think ‘writer’s block’ is a natural part of the creative process for almost all writers. There are times when one is bursting with ideas and inspiration and all the necessary components — time, focus, etc. — are in place. But there are other times when one or more of those elements is missing and writing is more difficult as a result. I have written for long enough to accept these patterns, and to understand that the blocks are temporary, that eventually, if one sticks to a schedule and tries to write on a regular basis, something will eventually come. I think a lot of what people refer to as ‘writer’s block’ is the period during which ideas gestate in the mind, when a story grows but isn’t necessarily being written in sentences on the page. But it’s all necessary, in the end. If I am feeling stuck or uninspired, I usually take a break and read. That always gets me going again.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

How To Write A Bestselling Business Book In Six Steps

Every year, millions of books are published, many of which are business books, but 99% never sell more than a thousand copies. The average book in America sells about 500 copies. Only a handful make it as bestsellers or multimillion sellers. The publishing industry has a very long tail and very few go really big.
Eastport, NYdanspapers.com

Eastport Resident Writes Children’s Book Based on His Cats

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An Eastport resident’s new illustrated book of bedtime stories for children ages 3–6 years old aims to spark creativity in a child’s imagination and let them explore and learn, one story at a time. Benjamin Morganlander is the author and publisher...
Books & LiteratureStar-Herald

Shane Svorec writes book of her untold life experiences

Readers are invited to ride along with a young Shane Svorec in the back seat of her family’s Volkswagen bus and meet the people who she came across along her journey of life. Svorec launched her new book “Broken Little Believer” Tuesday, June 29, which is based on her real-life...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Woman writes book for grandson in hopes to stop school bullying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -“I’m BP. Bullyproof, I’m headed to the top you can join me if you want to. BP. Bullyproof I’m headed to the top you can join me if you want to,” E’moree said. The seven-year-old, also known as “the bully proof kid,” loves to sing the song...
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Conspiracy theorists should consider careers in fiction writing

I recently read a potboiler of a conspiracy theory. Worthy of Ludlum or Cussler. It of course involves every one of the usual “liberal suspects” being behind it. It was so detailed and full of pages of so-called truths, I can only paraphrase it here. It appears the whole COVID...
thelandonline.com

Media assistant writes first children's book

A little Gail Boe sat in the pews of her childhood church and the phrase that repeated during the service “Let us pray” resonated with her. She repeated it to herself, “let us, let us, let us…,” and soon it began to sound like the veggie “lettuce.”. “I said, ‘Huh,...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

Military spouse writes children's books to help with moves

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s no secret that military families move a lot and that it can get stressful, especially for kids. That’s why one Tampa mom wants to help children when it comes time for a permanent change of station, or PCS. What You Need To Know. Athens Pellegrino is...
Scituate, MAWicked Local

Scituate students write books documenting their lives during COVID

Every spring third graders at Jenkins Elementary School get to complete their own hardcover book. This year, the topic was the COVID pandemic, and the students' experiences with remote learning, being separated from their friends, mask wearing and returning to in-person learning. “This year, Mrs. Hallin's class wrote nonfiction books...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Authors in The Villages will be featured in upcoming BookExpo

The last live and in-person BookExpo was in January 2020, led by Villages writer and management guru Jack Hayes. The 2021 edition was canceled in the midst of COVID-19, lack of vaccines, widespread fear and rising cabin fever. Now, post-pandemic, the BookExpo is on again and scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages.
Books & LiteratureThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Scholars Talk Writing: A Big Book From a Little Press

A short-story collection wins the PEN/Faulkner Award, the $20,000 Story Prize, and the Los Angeles Times’s Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction, and is also a finalist for a National Book Award. It is acquired for an HBO Max series, which the author will both executive co-produce and write. That...
Dunedin, FLVillages Daily Sun

Villager writing book about his late wife

Each morning Dan Austin wakes up, looks at the photo next to his bed of his late wife, Nancy, and blows her a kiss. Dan, of the Village of Dunedin, lost Nancy on May 21 when she was 82 years old. They were married for 55 years. He misses Nancy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy