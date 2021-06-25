Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers 'Antsy' Star Lillard Endorsing Mavs Management Moves: Conspiracy Theory?

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVELw_0afGRCKh00

DALLAS - We're not much on conspiracy theories, but we cannot help but notice how vocal Damian Lillard is about all the management moves the Dallas Mavericks are in the process of making ... and we cannot help but wonder if it is something more than random.

Three weeks ago, Portland superstar Lillard told Yahoo Sports that “Jason Kidd is the guy I want'' (to coach the Blazers). More recently have come reports that Lillard is starting to get antsy with the Portland front office. And on Friday, in the wake of the news that Dallas is working to secure Kidd their new head coach, with Michael Finley in the front office and with hopefully soon-to-be new president of basketball operations Nico Harrison also involved up top comes yet another Dame endorsement.

"Facts,'' he tweets in regard to Harrison's qualifications.

So let's walk through this ... conspiratorial step by conspiratorial step ...

STEP 1: Owner Mark Cuban makes sure Luka Doncic is comfortable with the names about to be presented to him: Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison. Luka is comfortable.

STEP 2: Cuban makes Dirk Nowitzki a "special advisor.'' Was Dirk going to ever say "no'' to the idea of Jason Kidd as coach?

STEP 3: Lillard wants to play for Kidd and, as he approaches age 31, is maybe starting to question his Portland loyalties.

STEP 4: Coach Rick Carlisle walks out the door on the way to Indiana and - in a highly unorthodox move - announces his support for the candidacy of Kidd as his successor. Why? And why is Cuban not demanding trade compensation? Are Cuban and Carlisle exchanging favors here?

STEP 5: The Mavs prepare to hire Kidd - Lillard's guy (and a favorite of many NBA players) - as the head coach.

STEP 6: The Mavs prepare to hire Harrison - Lillard's guy (and a favorite of many NBA players) as the VP of basketball ops, or GM, or something.

STEP 7: Lillard's people on Friday morning appear to leak more "inside info'' regarding Lillard's dissatisfaction in Portland.

Why? Why? Why?

Is there a gigantic leap from buying into this odd series of events to Lillard being traded to Dallas? Indeed, in large part because of the price Portland would demand. One source has already suggested to DallasBasketball.com that the Mavs "just don't have the ammo'' for such a deal.

And yet, in this NBA, when a star player wants out, he almost always gets out.

Is there a gigantic leap in buying our conspiracy theories in general? Sure, because maybe Carlisle endorsed Kidd simply because he truly believes Kidd can bring the best out of Luka Doncic. (Or maybe he did so because he isn't very friendly with his top aide in Dallas, Jamahl Mosley.) And hey, maybe Lillard liked Kidd for Portland and it stops there. And maybe Lillard is just congratulating Harrison for Dallas with no other personal attachment.

Or ... maybe the one thing the Dallas Mavericks have done poorly in the last decade - assembling star-quality players to support their singular superstar - is in the process of being fixed. Nico Harrison, Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic figure to be a powerful recruiting team.

Does Damian Lillard want to be recruited? Theorize away ...

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
165
Followers
388
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Michael Finley
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Mavs#The Dallas Mavericks#Yahoo Sports#Dame#Cuban#Kidd Lillard#Harrison Lillard#Vp#Gm#Dallasbasketball Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: Is Damian Lillard’s Blazers Run Nearing Its End?

Damian Lillard has always been loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers but the 30-year-old star might be reaching his breaking point. Lillard reportedly has grown frustrated with the organization for two different reasons, and the factors could ultimately lead the six-time All-NBA honoree “out the door.”. The first of said...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard Offers Subtle Reaction To "Fake" Blazers Fans

Yesterday, a bombshell report came out of Portland as Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports revealed that Damian Lillard is unhappy with the Blazers and could request a trade soon. This all happened following the hiring of Chauncey Billups who is now being criticized for his past rape allegation. There are some fans who believe Lillard should have spoken out against the hiring and that he actually had a small hand in it all. Lillard isn't too happy with these remarks, and a select group of fans could be the reason why he leaves the city.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Blazers GM Neil Olshey responds to report of Damian Lillard’s unhappiness

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes recently reported several factors that could potentially push Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard out the door, including a drama-filled coaching search and questions about an ability to build a championship contender around him. While another report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggests Lillard won’t actually ask out (at least not yet), the Blazers should be on alert.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Damian Lillard could request trade from Blazers

Blazers star Damian Lillard could request a trade from Portland due to the team’s inability to build a contending roster and recent backlash involving the hiring of Chauncey Billups as head coach, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Lillard, who’s spent every season of his career with Portland since being...
NBABleacher Report

Damian Lillard Rumors: Star Hasn't 'Seen Eye-to-Eye' with Blazers GM Neil Olshey

If Damian Lillard indeed forces his way out of Portland this offseason, it could come down to a strained relationship with the front office. SNY's Ian Begley reported on Wednesday that there are rumblings Lillard and Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey aren't particularly close (0:28 mark):. "One element here...
NBABlazer's Edge

Haynes: Blazers Mismanagement, Billups Backlash Could Lead to Lillard Exit

Damian Lillard might be wavering in his commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers because of Portland’s inability to build a contender and the recent backlash against their’ plans to hire Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. Citing “league sources”, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports offered that suggestion in an article released today.
NBANBC Sports

Damian Lillard caught in the middle of Chauncey Billups backlash

On Friday, reports surfaced of the Portland Trail Blazers plans to hire Chauncey Billups as the franchise’s 15th head coach. Rumors had been floating about Billups’ potential hire since Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard named him as one of two potential candidates for Portland’s head coaching vacancy. “I like J....
NBALongview Daily News

Lillard upset as Blazers hire Billups to coach

The Portland Trail Blazers’ search for a new coach has concluded with the team announcing the hiring of Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups on Sunday night. Billups has agreed to a five-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Blazers will introduce Billups on Tuesday. Now, will superstar Damian...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Chris Paul finally gets his title shot; Blazers playing dangerous Damian Lillard game

Welcome back to the NBA Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

No, the Mavs can't get Damian Lillard

There are reports that Damian Lillard might try to force his way out of Portland. Even if he does, Shan & RJ caution that the Mavericks don't have nearly enough capital to trade for the superstar. Watch the video above for more.
NBASporting News

Damian Lillard trade rumors: Knicks 'doing homework' on Trail Blazers guard

It's a long, long way from Portland to New York. Damian Lillard could be on the move this offseason, with recent trade rumors indicating that the superstar Trail Blazers guard may want out. And should Lillard want out, count the Knicks among the suitors: SNY's Ian Begley reports that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade For The Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving For Damian Lillard

The Brooklyn Nets have had a mixed season this year. On the one hand, they managed to acquire James Harden, and form a fearsome big three. On the other hand, they still failed to win the 2020-21 championship, with the big reason being injuries. A recent report by Matt Sullivan...

Comments / 1

Community Policy