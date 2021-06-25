Don't Feel Guilty About Your Vices -- Invest in Them

All of the indices are well off their early lows, and breadth has improved quite a bit but is still negative. Unfortunately, a quick bounce back from the sharp selloff this morning is not what we need to produce better technical conditions. The market's problem recently is that the indices have not done a good job of reflecting the weak action in many stocks. We can't get a good tradable low if the indices are still going up while individual stocks are sinking. We need some correlated selling action to persist for a little while to get a broad washout.