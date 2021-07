As the finishing touch to any space, curtains should help tie your room together while providing the amount of privacy you need. They can accentuate the height of your room and are available in plenty of colors, designs, fabrics, and sizes. From sheer options that blend into the background to curtains with statement-making patterns, there's a set for everyone to love. And to help you find them, we've put together a list of some of the best living room curtains on the market.