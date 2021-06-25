Cancel
US Core PCE: Will it Cause US Fed Members to Change Their Views?

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Core PCE is said to be the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation. As mentioned in our Preview, it is wide encompassing, as it covers all households and nonprofit institutions servicing households. Therefore, the Fed is said to favor this measure of inflation over others. Todays release of May Core PCE was 3.4% YoY vs 3.5% expected and 3.1% in April. This is the highest YoY reading in over 30 years! The headline print was 3.9% vs 4.2% expected and 3.6% in May. Recall that at the recent FOMC meeting, the “dot plots” showed that members expected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023 and 7 members expected 1 rate hike by the end of 2022. In addition, Fed member Bullard said recently that Powell has opened the discussion on tapering. Although today’s Core PCE print was slightly weaker than expected, it is still a strong reading. Therefore, if this is really one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation, will today’s inflation print cause them to taper sooner than they would like? Fed members have been paraded out all week discussing how the high inflation is transitory. Some officials see inflation as more transitory than others. Today’s print shows that although inflation is strong, its not rampant. It will be interesting to see if Fed speakers change their tune as a result of today’s print.

www.actionforex.com
