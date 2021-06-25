The Coconut Candy Hair Color Trend for Summer Looks as Good as It Sounds
Chic ladies brace yourself! The beauty industry brings us one of the most amazing hair colors this season that will instantly refresh your appearance. You surely have noticed it already – bright and fun blonde tones, unlike anything you’ve seen before. Popularized by the name coconut candy hair, this dye job is a combination of multiple gorgeous techniques. It involves money piece highlights and a subtle balayage that will instantly separate you from the crowds. If you’re ready for a change, coconut candy hair might be your best choice for the hottest season. Take a look at our suggestions below and find the most flattering style for you.vivaglammagazine.com