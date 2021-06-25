Forward Guidance: Better Times ahead after Spring Wave Dented Canada’s GDP Recovery
Even as optimism builds alongside rising vaccination rates, backward-looking Canadian economic growth data will continue to reveal the bruising impact of containment measures during the spring wave of COVID-19. Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate was for a 0.8% drop in April GDP—the first decline in a year—as restrictions and supply chain disruptions weighed on manufacturing output, particularly in the motor vehicle sector. We expect a slightly smaller 0.6% drop to be reported next week, and anticipate activity in May to be at a standstill compared to April levels. Early data for June, however, looks significantly better as provincial governments move forward with reopening plans. Supply chain disruptions have shown some signs of easing, and even oil & gas drilling activity has bounced back alongside higher oil prices.www.actionforex.com