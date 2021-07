Unless Clark and Beekman both dramatically improve their 3PT shooting, we can not afford two more seasons of them playing together at the same time. If Beekman can't improve his shooting to at least 35-37%, we are going to struggle to score. Teams will not respect Beekman shooting, shut down Clark and dare Beekman to shoot. With so many new guys in the system that is going to see serious playing time, I seriously doubt our defense is going to be where Tony wants it to be until Feb.