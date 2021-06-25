Distributing Farm Tech Days Proceeds
The Executive Committee of the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 – Eau Claire today announced that it adopted guidelines for the grants it plans to offer with the proceeds of the show, which takes place on Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire, July 20 – 22, 2021. The committee believes it will have significant proceeds to share that will make an impact for youth and youth in agriculture organizations in Eau Claire and surrounding counties for the next decade.www.midwestfarmreport.com