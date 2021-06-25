Report: Washington State tax Collections up $2.6 Billion Over Projection by 2023
Weeks after Washington lawmakers passed the largest state budget to date, economic forecasts show the state is poised to rake in $2.6 billion more than anticipated. That number stems from the Washington Office of Financial Management's latest economic forecast released on Wednesday. The report shows the state is set to receive $1.8 billion more in the current 2019-2021 budget cycle than reported in March. Moreover, based on OFM analysts' projections, the state can expect to pocket $2.6 billion more than projected by mid-2023.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com