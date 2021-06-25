Cancel
Washington State

Report: Washington State tax Collections up $2.6 Billion Over Projection by 2023

By Tim Gruver
Big Country News
Big Country News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weeks after Washington lawmakers passed the largest state budget to date, economic forecasts show the state is poised to rake in $2.6 billion more than anticipated. That number stems from the Washington Office of Financial Management's latest economic forecast released on Wednesday. The report shows the state is set to receive $1.8 billion more in the current 2019-2021 budget cycle than reported in March. Moreover, based on OFM analysts' projections, the state can expect to pocket $2.6 billion more than projected by mid-2023.

