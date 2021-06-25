Report: Washington State tax Collections up $2.6 Billion Over Projection by 2023

BOISE - Independence Day travelers will notice big changes at the pump as they fill up on their way out of town. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.44, which is ten cents more than a week ago and 19 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average currently sits at $3.12 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago and eight cents more than a month ago. This Independence Day, motorists will pay the most to fill up since 2014.