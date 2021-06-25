Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Lili's Birth Certificate Than She Used on Archie's

Baby drama. Lizzie Cundy, Meghan Markle’s former friend, claims that Lilibet‘s name was inspired by her and not Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with OK! magazine, Cundy, who claimed to be close friends with Meghan before she started dating Prince Harry, accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her childhood nickname as the name for her and Prince Harry’s first daughter. “I was called Lilibet. It’s short for Elizabeth. It was my nickname at school!” Cundy, whose full name Elizabeth, told OK!. “Thank you Meghan. You ghosted me—and now you’re calling your child after me.”