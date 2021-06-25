Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Lili's Birth Certificate Than She Used on Archie's

By Mehera Bonner
goodhousekeeping.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle's royal title was notably absent from her daughter Lili's birth certificate, but not for the reason you'd think. TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate, and it shows that the Duchess of Sussex simply used her maiden name "Rachel Meghan Markle." This marks a change from her name on Archie's birth certificate, which Cosmopolitan UK notes is "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex."

www.goodhousekeeping.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
David Duke
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Certificates#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Cosmopolitan Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldGossip Cop

How Many Family Members Are Angry At Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Baby Name?

Was Queen Elizabeth driven to tears by the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter’s name? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Queen Elizabeth ‘Caught Off Guard’?. On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter to the world and...
Celebritieswomansday.com

Er, Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping that Lilibet Diana would be the person to bring the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened—at least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly. 😬
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry would travel with his son Archie Harrison to the United Kingdom in a reconciliation plan

Expectations for the return of prince harry to the UK with her firstborn Archie Harrisonout of 2 are getting higher and higher. It is believed that the Duke of Sussex will arrive on British soil in the next few days to be at the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, the Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been his 60th birthday.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry Officially Stripped Of 'His Royal Highness' Title At Princess Diana Exhibit

Ouch. Prince Harry has officially been stripped of his "His Royal Highness" title at the Kensington Palace exhibit for his late mother, Princess Diana. After an "administrative error," Harry's title at the exhibit displaying the Princess of Wales' wedding dress was removed. The sign below the iconic gown now reads: "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex,” referring to Prince William and the new father-of-two.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan’s Ex-Friend Just Accused Her of Taking Lilibet’s Name From Her—Not the Queen

Baby drama. Lizzie Cundy, Meghan Markle’s former friend, claims that Lilibet‘s name was inspired by her and not Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with OK! magazine, Cundy, who claimed to be close friends with Meghan before she started dating Prince Harry, accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her childhood nickname as the name for her and Prince Harry’s first daughter. “I was called Lilibet. It’s short for Elizabeth. It was my nickname at school!” Cundy, whose full name Elizabeth, told OK!. “Thank you Meghan. You ghosted me—and now you’re calling your child after me.”
CelebritiesObserver

Prince William and Prince Harry Are Ready to Move on From Their Rift

Last week, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have had a rather strained relationship over the past year, but it seems they’re finally starting to work towards healing the royal rift.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Expecting a Baby With His New Wife Weeks After Lilibet’s Birth

Baby on the way! Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson is expecting his second child with his wife, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 28. Meghan and Trevor were previously married from 2011 to 2013. Following their divorce, the 44-year-old producer went on to marry Tracey Kurland, a 34-year-old nutritionist, in May 2019. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ford Grace Engelson, just over a year later in August 2020. Now, the pair are expecting another baby girl, per Us Weekly.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

Are Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice feuding? One cover story says there’s fury over Lilibet Diana. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Princess Beatrice is fuming over Markle’s choice of baby name. When Princess Beatrice heard about the name Lilibet, she reportedly began to cry. A source says, “Everyone knew she had planned ever since she was a little girl to call her firstborn daughter Lili, inspired by her grandmother.” With the name now taken, she’s heartbroken.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Prince Charles Gave Prince Harry and Meghan a "Substantial Sum" of Money When They Left Royal Life, Aide Says

During his interview with Oprah earlier this year, Prince Harry’s comments that his family had “literally cut me off financially” in the first quarter of 2020 attracted significant attention. However, now, officials working for Prince Charles have further briefed journalists on the financial arrangements surrounding the Sussexes’ departure from royal life, saying that the Prince of Wales supported them with a “substantial sum” immediately after they stepped back.

Comments / 26

Community Policy