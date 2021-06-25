Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Lili's Birth Certificate Than She Used on Archie's
Meghan Markle's royal title was notably absent from her daughter Lili's birth certificate, but not for the reason you'd think. TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate, and it shows that the Duchess of Sussex simply used her maiden name "Rachel Meghan Markle." This marks a change from her name on Archie's birth certificate, which Cosmopolitan UK notes is "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex."www.goodhousekeeping.com